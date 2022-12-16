Picturesque acreage lifestyle in Gumly

BED 5 | BATH 3 | CAR 2
Commanding attention the minute you approach, this unique home delivers lifestyle finesse in the form of a flowing split-level concept design.
"The home offers a fabulous flair for entertaining, and offers a privileged position where you can retreat to fully appreciate the abundance of nature from a sprawling two acres, bordering surrounding farmland," selling agent Paul Irvine said.
From the entry foyer, hardwood timber stairs lead to the heart of the home, an impressive space designed to bring the family together with a large open-plan kitchen, living and dining area.
This area works seamlessly with the entertainer's balcony at the side of the home.
A bright family room relishes the morning light completing the impressive home.
The superb kitchen, sleek and modern, fitted with all the top-notch bells and whistles, inclusive of all the storage space you could want and pristine breakfast bar, overlooks the expansive family and dining zone.
One wing of the home offers three bedrooms all with built-in robes and serviced by the main bathroom with a soaking freestanding bath.
The upstairs wing boasts comfort with the main large bedroom, walk-in-robe, ensuite bathroom with floor-to-ceiling tiles, shower recess, freestanding bath and double vanity. There's also access to a private balcony enjoying postcard views.
"A separate study is located opposite the main suite, purposely built as a "work from home office" or could be used as a nursery, additional bedroom," Paul said.
The laundry offers plenty of storage, a large benchtop and sink, and direct access to the drying court.
Outside offers a well-lit patio expertly fitted out and weatherproofed complete with Ziptrak blinds, built-in barbecue, sink, television and fireplace.
A shimmering in-ground pool overlooks the private grounds completing the outdoor space.
There's also a lock-up garage, complete with a storage room with internal access plus a powered free-standing Colourbond shed with awning.
Situated in Gumly Gumly, this home offers a picturesque acreage lifestyle locale. It's a 13-minute drive to Wagga's central business district and a six-minute drive to Wagga Airport and Forest Hill Shopping Centre.
"If you are after a carefree lifestyle only minutes from town then this stunning home will be sure to impress," Paul said.
