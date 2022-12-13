Letters: Seeking the answer to a mosquito mystery

After every rain, the drain behind our house continually surges to add to the sodden ground.
Big and aggressive mosquitoes soon evident but then have basically disappeared.
Curiously, the grasses are now alive with near transparent predators - various varieties of the exotic damsel flies - in numbers never experienced before.
Hard to see, so quickly do they flit back and forth before resting - their wings tucked back along their bodies.
I wonder if it is their voracious appetites that are keeping the mosquito problem at bay. Any thoughts?
A person who builds a bomb to kill 202 people and injure many more that he didn't know can be rehabilitated after 10 years in jail ... but a person who tries to smuggle some drugs for a few thousand dollars, gets rehabilitated and then shot 10 years later.
I can't see the justice in that.
Take a deep breath and find another country to visit. Spend your money somewhere else.
READ MORE LETTERS:
The Foreign Affairs Minister and Defence Minister have been meeting their US counterparts, and it's what appears to be "all the way with the USA".
Hopefully in their discussions about allowing more US military personnel into Australia, somewhere Julian Assange was mentioned and that Australia requested the US cease its court actions and allow him to return home peacefully.
One can only hope that Australia got something out of allowing more US military involvement?
Christmas is a time for joy, celebration, and giving. Unfortunately, it's also a time for waste.
About 2.5 million tonnes of uneaten food, the equivalent of 1000 full Olympic swimming pools, is tossed into landfill in Australia over the festive season.
We Aussies also use 150,000 kilometres of wrapping paper: enough to go around our whole country six times.
This year, perhaps we could think more about what we are taking in order to give.
Every choice we make has an environmental impact. Instead of overindulging and buying gifts that often end up as waste, we could give more of our time. Much joy lies in sharing experiences.
As the cost of living rises, let's consciously connect with our loved ones to make Christmas slower, less costly, more meaningful, and ultimately happier for people and planet.
HAVE YOUR SAY: Do you have something to get off your chest? Simply click here to send a letter to the editor.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.