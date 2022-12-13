The Daily Advertiser

Community consultation begins for Wagga City Council's net zero emissions road map

Georgia Rossiter
By Georgia Rossiter
Updated December 13 2022 - 6:39pm, first published 11:00am
Wagga City Council net zero emissions project officer Benjamin Holt and Wagga Mayor Dallas Tout. Picture by Georgia Rossiter

Council has reached out to the Wagga community for their ideas and opinions as they begin the first stages of planning a net zero road map.

