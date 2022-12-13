Council has reached out to the Wagga community for their ideas and opinions as they begin the first stages of planning a net zero road map.
In April, Wagga City Council voted to support reducing the local government area's greenhouse gas emissions by 50 per cent by 2030, and to design a community emissions road map to reach zero emissions by 2050.
Net zero emissions project officer Benjamin Holt said council wants to hear from community members about what should be included in the planning document.
"It's really important we get a diverse range of opinions and feedback from our community, " he said.
"It's really an open door policy to hear what the community wants."
Two introductory sessions will be held at the Wagga City Library on Thursday, December 15, at 11.30am and 5.30pm.
The consultation sessions will be held every Wednesday in January from 4pm to 6pm.
Mr Holt said he hoped the introduction session would give residents an idea of what the road map could look like.
"We certainly don't need people to come armed to say we need to achieve very detailed goals," he said.
"At this stage, we're actually open to much more general conversation, so you don't need to be an expert to come to these consultation sessions."
Wagga Mayor Dallas Tout said council wants the community road map to be designed in part by the community itself.
"Some ideas that people might bring up, no one would have thought of them," he said.
"If we have really strong community feedback on something and it fits the road map, we can do it."
The council will also consult with key business groups and the NSW government as net zero planning progresses.
The 2050 goal is in line with the NSW government's state-wide mandate.
