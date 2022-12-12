Police were continuing their search last night at Lake Mulwala for a missing boy who is suspected to have drowned in a boating incident in Yarrawonga on Sunday.
Moira Shire mayor Peter Lawless said the community was in shock over the incident.
The missing teen, reported to have been identified as Jack Bird, from Shepparton, was fishing with another 16-year-old in a tinny at the lake on Silverwoods Boulevard just before 9am on Sunday.
It is believed the boys were hit by a wave and fell overboard into the water. Two men saw the boys in trouble, swam to their aid and managed to pull one of the boys to shore.
The men returned to the area and were unable to find the second boy.
The search was suspended on Sunday night and recommenced on Monday morning, with police divers, search and rescue, Air Wing, and SES. Police continued their search
"It really is a tragedy for the families involved and the community around Yarrawonga and the wider area that have been affected by this," Cr Lawless said.
"I think that whenever there's a tragedy in our area it doesn't matter whether they're locals or people from another community.
"The community it happens in really feels the tragedy of the event just the same.
"We don't want anything like this to happen to anybody in our area particularly on the water."
Authorities conducted their search from the Sebel resort with guests continuing to arrive and depart as the hunt for the lost boy continued.
