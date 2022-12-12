The Daily Advertiser

Nealon wins veteran state high gun

Updated December 14 2022 - 6:35pm, first published December 13 2022 - 9:30am
Wagga's Kim Nealon won the veteran high gun in Victoria. Picture supplied

Wagga shooter Kim Nealon has won the Victorian Clay Target Association veterans state high gun in Echuca.

