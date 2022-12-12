Wagga shooter Kim Nealon has won the Victorian Clay Target Association veterans state high gun in Echuca.
The experienced shooter has been competing for over 30 years after his friend introduced him to the sport in Canberra.
Now residing in Wagga, Nealon competed alongside more than 250 competitors in the four day shoot.
A member of the veterans national team heading to South Africa in March, Nealon had hoped to put on a good performance. this week.
"I was quite happy, I got a nice looking sash and had my Wagga t-shirt on. I was hoping to do well though, I'm in the veterans team, the national side," he said.
"I've had my moments winning, not everything is about that though, it's about camaraderie and we're there for a good time."
Shooting has taken on a new national grading system, and Nealon said it makes for a much more even competition.
"We were up against the best in Australia, we had ex-Olympians there and people who have won numerous titles all around Australia and overseas," Nealon said.
Moving to Wagga in March this year, Nealon said that location and strong shooting competition was part of his choice to retire here.
"That's why I chose Wagga as well, it's got one of the best competitions in Australia here, it's very strong," Nealon said.
Nealon's dedication to shooting is backed with support from his wife who is also a shooter.
"We travel all over Australia shooting. There's so many shooters there that wives don't like going to begin with, and it makes it hard for them to go a lot of places, so I am very fortunate," he said.
Nealon said he enjoys sharing the sport with her, and that they are able to continue to compete as they get older.
"You can shoot from 12-years-old now and I think the oldest shooter is about 92," he said.
"It's really something that everyone can do a, it just allows everyone to do their own thing and once you're getting older, you can just come socialise or shoot in just one event for the day."
Nealon is looking forward to returning to competition early next year in preparation for March's South Africa trip.
Tahlia Sinclair is a sports journalist running around Wagga Wagga for The Daily Advertiser.
