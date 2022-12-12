THE Shooters, Fishers and Farmers have been left with no MPs in the NSW Lower House after two members quit the party over its leader's behaviour towards Murray MP Helen Dalton.
Orange MP Phil Donato and his Barwon colleague Roy Butler said on Monday they would run as Independent candidates at the next NSW election in March.
Their move was sparked by party leader Robert Borsak saying in parliament in September that Ms Dalton, who left the SFF in March, should be "clocked".
"For 22 years as a police officer I stood up to protect woman from threats of violence, intimidation and mistreatment," Mr Donato said.
"I'm a man of integrity, I will never compromise my principals. I'll always call out wrongdoing and stand up for what is right - no matter who it involves."
The party's annual meeting at the weekend saw Mr Borsak retained as leader after manoeuvring for Mr Butler to take over.
Mr Butler said it was not tenable for him to remain a party MP.
Ms Dalton welcomed the pair's move but was disappointed they had not aired their concerns earlier.
"I think good on them for standing up for their principles," Ms Dalton said.
She said other MPs had urged her to report Mr Borsak to police but she had not done so because she did not believe her constituents would want her to do that.
As for the SFF, Ms Dalton said: "They're in tatters and all because of an autocratic, stubborn man who doesn't understand the party is not just him."
