Work gets under way on the Alpine Way and Tumbarumba Road this week, with Transport for NSW advising motorists to expect short delays.
Lane closures will be in place as improvements are made to drainage structures, including the Tumbarumba Road culvert at Carabost, west of Rosewood, and the Alpine Way culvert north of Murray Gorge.
The Tumbarumba Road work began yesterday and Alpine Way travellers can expect the short waits from tomorrow as road crews begin to tend to the repairs there.
Drivers will be impacted most during the work hours of 7am and 6pm on weekdays, weather permitting.
"Traffic control and a reduced speed limit of 40 km/h will be in place for the safety of workers and motorists," TfNSW said.
"Motorists are advised to drive to the conditions, follow the directions of signs and traffic control, and allow an extra ten minutes travel time," TfNSW said
"Transport for NSW thanks motorists for their patience during this time."
They are expected to take a week to complete.
The latest traffic information can be found at livetraffic.com, on the Live Traffic app or by calling 132 701.
