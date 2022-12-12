A Wagga teenager has been recognised with an esteemed award for his far-reaching efforts to combat racism on campus.
Year 11 Kildare Catholic College student and incumbent college captain Tyrone (TJ) Vatubuli was named one of 10 students out of more than 3000 schools across the state to win the Premier's Respect Award.
TJ travelled to Sydney on Friday with parents Timoci and Salome Vatubuli to receive the award, which was presented by Premier Dominic Perrottet and Education Minister Sarah Mitchell at the State Library.
TJ was nominated for the inaugural award after he and two of his classmates, Sebastian McCorry and Eze Emebiri, led an initiative to tackle a problem of racism in the Year 8 cohort.
During Harmony Week, TJ shared from his own personal experience to the Year 8 classes and the three students also offered practical strategies to stamp out racism at the college.
"It was something we didn't want to see [at school], so it's good that we are being the change," TJ said.
"It was also good to have the school supporting us and giving us the space and the opportunity to do so."
Kildare principal Chris Browne said when he heard TJ won the award he was not surprised.
"We're very proud of him," he said.
"There was a real sense of 'that would be right, that's TJ.'
"The odds of a student winning this are pretty tough, so the fact that TJ did is extraordinary."
Mr Browne also pointed out students were much more inclined to listen to their peers.
"What was most powerful about this is that these students wanted to do something for the [Year 8s]," he said.
The aim of the new annual awards is to lift student behaviour in schools by giving respectful conduct the same high regard and prestige as academic achievement, the premier said.
"I am in awe of the nominations we received for our first Respect Awards," Mr Perrottet said.
"It's such an honour to recognise these extraordinary young people who are having such a positive impact on our school communities every day."
The awards recognise and encourage high standards of behaviour in schools. Applications were reviewed by a panel chaired by Emeritus Professor Judyth Sachs and representatives from state, independent and Catholic school organisations.
"Being respectful is something we all should do in our daily lives, and It is important that as a society we are proud of and celebrate respectful behaviour from our students," Ms Mitchell said.
Originally from South Australia, Andrew Mangelsdorf grew up in Victoria before launching his career in Temora, NSW. He also served as a journalist at Lake Cargelligo before making the move to The Daily Advertiser in 2022. Always on the lookout for story ideas, so if you've got one, let me know: andrew.mangelsdorf@austcommunitymedia.com.au
