The Daily Advertiser

Wagga firefighters have been called to six car fires in the last 12 days, putting them and the public at danger

Conor Burke
By Conor Burke
December 13 2022 - 5:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Turvey Park Fire Station officer Geoff Edwards standing the debris of a car fire at Ashmont. He said car fires are a frustrating occurrence for local crews. Picture by Conor Burke

Wagga has been hit with a spate of dangerous car fires in recent weeks, which local firefighters say is a dangerous drain on local resources.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Conor Burke

Conor Burke

Journalist

Conor comes to Wagga from Sydney, where he worked for education and health publications. Conor covers business and defence, but is definitely interested in your quirky story. Mobile: 0400 311 335 EMAIL: conor.burke@dailyadvertiser.com.au

Local News

Get the latest Wagga Wagga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.