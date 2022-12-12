Wagga has been hit with a spate of dangerous car fires in recent weeks, which local firefighters say is a dangerous drain on local resources.
In the past six weeks since 1 November, Fire and Rescue NSW in Wagga have been called to 12 car fires, but six of those have occurred in the last 12 days.
The last of those was across the street from Ashmont Public School in the early hours of Monday morning and Turvey Park Fire Station officer Geoff Edwards said these "deliberate acts of vandalism" are "very annoying".
"Especially when you know the impact it has on the community," he said.
He said the twelve fires are twelve times the local crews are taken away from other incidents and twelve times where a family has lost a valuable piece of property.
"Those people may only have one vehicle and this vehicle is their primary source of transport to school, hospital, shopping, work , they can't afford to have this taken away from them," he said.
"People don't need to be seeing malicious damage caused by recalcitrant people ... it does make people anxious."
FRNSW Riverina zone commander Superintendent Stewart Alexander said these incidents also pose a great danger to the community.
"You're basically getting one every second day ... that is a lot," he said.
While these fires are set maliciously with no passengers involved, they're hazardous to both firies and infrastructure, he said. "They present a very real public risk given the intensity of fire a vehicle alight represents," he said.
"Very intense burning given the amount of plastic in modern vehicles and you always run the risk of fuel tanks rupturing and you get a running fuel fire."
There's a risk of car fires igniting nearby grass, and nearby structures, commander Alexander said, or power lines overhead.
"Not only is it a life risk, it's a hazard to infrastructure," he said.
"It's a major concern that we've had so many leading into Christmas, the ground has dried out and we've got a very heavy fuel load."
