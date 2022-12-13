Leeton-Whitton has continued to build ahead of next season signing Tyla Rose from Hume League club CDHBU.
Rose played six games in first grade for the Power last season from rounds 10-15 after starting the season in reserve grade.
A former Narrandera junior, Rose will return to the RFL next season with him also having experience with Corowa-Rutherglen in the Ovens and Murray Football League.
After going win-less in 2022, the Crows have focused more on retention ahead of next season with best and fairest winner Mason Dryburgh the latest to recommit for 2023.
Dryburgh adds to a number of Crows that have recommitted including Tom Meline and Will Wakeman.
While not as busy as some of their Riverina League rivals in recruiting, the Crows have welcomed home Kabe Stockton to the club for next season while coach Tom Groves has also signed young Chase Neutze who comes across from Coleambally.
The Crows have also announced the remainder of their coaching line-up for next season with Mark Burns to be in charge of their reserve grade side while Daryl Clayton and Travis Doyle will co-coach the U17.5's.
The trio and Groves will work alongside recently announced director of coaching Jade Hodge next season.
