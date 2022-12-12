Mystery surrounds Wagga man's gunshot wound, uni assisting police

Investigations are under way after a man was shot in the leg while at a university oval on the weekend.
A 47-year-old man presented himself to Wagga Base Hospital, where he was treated for a small gunshot wound to the calf, police confirmed.
The man told police he was at an oval with his child on the Charles Sturt University campus - at the corner of Valder Way and Jingellic Place, near Beres Elwood Oval - at 2pm on Sunday when the incident happened.
Police were contacted at 4pm and they believe the man may have been shot with a "slug gun".
A police spokesperson would not be drawn on whether the victim caught sight of anyone armed with a weapon or any details surrounding the mysterious shooting incident.
No arrests have been made and officers attached to Riverina Police District have commenced inquiries into the circumstances of the shooting.
The shooting occurred on the eve of CSU's week-long graduation celebrations, which will see 1100 people graduate in a string of ceremonies to be held every day this week.
The Daily Advertiser asked the university a number of questions regarding the incident on its grounds, including whether the police visited the campus or if any CCTV footage was taken by police.
The university did not respond directly to those queries, or to the question of whether any extra security measures were being put in place, instead issuing a two-sentence statement.
A CSU spokesperson said the university was assisting police with inquiries after "a man was allegedly wounded by a slug gun before driving himself to hospital".
"The safety of students, staff and the community remain the University's priority," they said.
Police are calling for any witnesses, or people with CCTV or dashcam footage, to contact Wagga Police on 6922 2599 or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.
Conor comes to Wagga from Sydney, where he worked for education and health publications. Conor covers business and defence, but is definitely interested in your quirky story. Mobile: 0400 311 335 EMAIL: conor.burke@dailyadvertiser.com.au
