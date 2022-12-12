As summer gets underway, swimmers heading for a dip at Wagga Beach have been warned.
The recent flooding of the Murrumbidgee River through the city has impacted the famous beach precinct and Wagga Council's Strategic Asset Planner for parks and recreation Ben Creighton is encouraging people to be on the alert.
"There has been a significant change to the landscape in and around the river with a large amount of sand now at the beach," Mr Creighton said.
"This means the river is changing along this section and we would really encourage people to be careful."
The Wagga Beach precinct has been closed on and off for months due to prolonged flooding along the Murrumbidgee River.
Council has partnered with Royal Life Saving NSW to raise awareness of river safety for a number of years now, but Mr Creighton said this year is particularly important.
"We're still at risk of high river [levels] moving forward," he said.
RLSNSW Riverina Manager Mick Dasey is also urging people to be aware of hidden dangers.
Mr Dasey said while people can come and enjoy the facilities, they should also make changes in the way they approach the river.
He said one of the main risks at present include the fact the river is flowing particularly fast for this time of year.
"That is a problem for people underestimating their ability in those circumstance," Mr Dasey said.
When the floodwaters subsided, it became clear a large amount of sand has been deposited on the beach, raising further questions about river safety.
"That had to have come from somewhere and it might have created a larger or deeper channel in certain parts of the river," he said.
Despite the new challenges, Mr Creighton said it's still great to have the precinct open for the public to use once more.
"The beach is looking great at the moment and it will be a really nice spot [this] summer," he said.
Originally from South Australia, Andrew Mangelsdorf grew up in Victoria before launching his career in Temora, NSW. He also served as a journalist at Lake Cargelligo before making the move to The Daily Advertiser in 2022. Always on the lookout for story ideas, so if you've got one, let me know: andrew.mangelsdorf@austcommunitymedia.com.au
