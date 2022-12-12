The Daily Advertiser

Charles Sturt University kicks off week of graduation ceremonies for more than 1000 students

Updated December 13 2022 - 8:31am, first published 8:30am
Bachelor of Agriculture graduate Alice Lewis and Bachelor of Veterinary Science Sam Webster. Picture by Madeline Begley

More than 1100 Wagga students will graduate from Charles Sturt University this week after persevering through the "extra challenges" of studying during a pandemic.

