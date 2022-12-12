More than 1100 Wagga students will graduate from Charles Sturt University this week after persevering through the "extra challenges" of studying during a pandemic.
Graduates in agriculture, veterinary sciences, dentistry, social work, and other areas finally marked the end of their study today, as a week of graduation ceremonies begin.
CSU Vice-Chancellor Professor Renée Leon said all students graduating this week studied through the pandemic.
"We're incredibly proud of the perseverance and dedication of students who have made it to this point," she said.
"We know that many of them are already in work, so their degree has been worth it for them."
There were 177 graduates from the School of Agricultural, Environment, and Veterinary Sciences, and the school of Allied Health, Exercise and Sport Science who donned the full academic regalia for the first two graduation ceremonies on Monday.
More than 600 guests made up of family and friends attended.
Veterinary science graduate Sam Webster is one of those students and he has already started working at a mixed vet clinic in Tamworth.
"I think this degree has probably prepared us as much as we can be," he said.
"It's still a massive learning curve."
Alice Lewis graduated from CSU on Monday with a Bachelor of Agriculture, and is already working to catch up on missed placements during the pandemic.
"I'm a station hand at a mixed farming operation in Harden," she said.
"I'm working with the livestock out there and getting all the practical skills that I missed out on during COVID."
After growing up on a farm in south-west Victoria, Ms Lewis said she had always wanted to work in the industry.
"The career possibilities are endless," she said.
"The pride and fulfilment I feel working in this industry now is incredibly rewarding and motivating."
CSU is still ranked the top university for full-time graduate employment in Australia - a title it has held for the last six years.
Professor Leon said it was an "excellent result" for the uni's students and staff.
"Most of these graduates are already making positive impacts in their careers and communities," she said.
"Students who graduate from here with degrees in agriculture, or vet science, or nursing or education, we know that they'll be walking straight into jobs and giving back to their communities."
CSU is holding seven graduation ceremonies in Wagga this week to mark the achievements of 1122 graduates.
About 2200 students will graduate from CSU this December, with 21 ceremonies scheduled across 10 locations, including Dubbo, Parramatta, Orange and Albury-Wadonga.
More than 6700 families are also expected to attend to help celebrate the graduations.
