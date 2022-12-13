AFL Riverina chairperson Michael Irons believes the introduction of payments for A grade players is good for individual clubs, but won't become a priority for AFL house.
Collingullie-Glenfield Park announced this week they would be reimbursing A grade players that play for them within the 2023 season.
Irons believes it is a reflection of the boost in women's sport.
"It's a positive for netball that we have a club that are publicly willing to put their A grade netball team on the same footing as their senior football team, and it is a reflection of the increasing profile of women's sport," Irons said.
However AFL Riverina want to put their focus on other areas in the netball environment.
"AFL Riverina will continue our focus on umpire and coaching development as our priorities as we see this as the key areas to improving our netball competitions from juniors to seniors," Irons said.
Collingullie coach Olivia Jolliffe said the club is pleased to be taking steps forward towards what she believes is equity between football and netball players.
The first AFL Riverina club to publicly announce they will reimburse their A grade players, Jolliffe assured the reimbursement would come from new revenue streams.
Irons sees the introduction of payments as another retention strategy for clubs on an individual basis.
"All clubs have different strategies around recruitment and retention of players and payment of players would seen as one of those," he said.
"There have been several clubs who have been paying their A grade coach for a few years now and there probably has been some deals with players too.
"Collingullie should be congratulated for putting it out publicly that this is their strategy."
While Collingullie are free to explore player payments as a retention strategy, there won't be league pressure for other clubs to follow suit.
"Whether other clubs follow remains to be seen but it's up to each club to decide what strategies they wish to implement around recruitment and retention," Irons said.
Tahlia Sinclair is a sports journalist running around Wagga Wagga for The Daily Advertiser.
