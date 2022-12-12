It's been 10 years in the making, but Charles Sturt University student Daniel Barlow has finally graduated with a second degree.
Already a practising lawyer in the agriculture space, Mr Barlow decided to up skill and enrolled in a bachelor of science.
"I act for a lot of people in agriculture, and a lot of times the issues that they have are science related issues," he said.
'It could be crop failures, it could be things to do with the cold storage industry, and often we engage scientific experts to prepare reports based on what might have gone on.
"Understanding those reports better and the issues that arise I think might be of help. So I'm not changing my profession, I'm just trying to add to it."
Still working full-time as he studied, Mr Barlow said he "chipped away" at the degree one subject at a time.
His hard work paid off in dividends - taking out the University Medal for his academic achievement.
It's the highest honour a CSU student can receive, given to those who achieve high distinctions in almost all subjects.
"The medal was a really pleasant surprise, it wasn't really something I went after," Mr Barlow said.
"I've really developed a great respect for Charles Sturt and all of the lecturers and staff who have helped me with my studies, so if anything I regard the medal as a bit of a tribute to them for all of the help they gave me along the way."
Mr Barlow was one of hundreds of students on Monday who graduated with degrees in agriculture, science and education.
CSU Vice-Chancellor Professor Renée Leon said the students would go on to contribute to industries experiencing skill shortages at the moment.
"Over the week, we've also got students graduating in allied health, sports science, teaching business and social work," she said.
"Skill that our regional communities really need, students are getting their degrees and going out to fill vacancies that are really needed in our local work forces."
There will be five more graduation ceremonies at CSU's Joyes Hall over this week.
Georgia comes to the Daily Advertiser from the Snowy Mountains via Shepparton, Victoria. You can reach her at georgia.rossiter@austcommunitymedia.com.au or 0439 364 702
Georgia comes to the Daily Advertiser from the Snowy Mountains via Shepparton, Victoria. You can reach her at georgia.rossiter@austcommunitymedia.com.au or 0439 364 702
