Much-loved and talented Wagga musician Mike McCall is being remembered following his recent passing at the age of 84.
Fellow muso Joseph Smith paid tribute to his long time friend, who died in hospital on November 22.
"He was a giant of a man in the music industry and he really helped to shape it [too]," Mr Smith said.
Originally from Liverpool in the UK, Mr McCall came to Wagga in the early 1960s.
Mr Smith said as the story goes Mr McCall "arrived in town on a Monday, had a chance meeting with Don Tuckwell and Don Crow and was playing bass in their band the Riverina RJ's on the Friday night."
Mike was an active member of the Bidgee Blues and Roots club and was past president, served on the committee, provided sound production and was a good friend to everyone.
"Mike and his wife Kathy were regulars at our open mic afternoons performing as recently as August," Mr Smith said.
Mr McCall performed in a number of bands including the Riverina RJ's, Scattered Aces, Blueridge & several Jazz bands locally and also in Melbourne.
He was involved with the Wagga Country Music Club, Riverina Jazz Club and the Bidgee Blues and Roots Club, and provided sound production for some of the larger visiting artists including Billy Thorpe.
He was also asked to play bass for some visiting brothers from Queensland in the 1960s, then known as the Gibb Brothers. They later became the Bee Gees.
Mr McCall laughed with friends when the Bee Gees rose to the height of their careers and earned bragging rights when he boasted "I played with them."
Mr McCall was also a serious ski boat racer in the 1970s and 80s winning several Australian titles.
While Mr McCall was mainly known around Wagga, Mr Smith said it went well beyond that.
"I was having a beer with people in Sydney one time, and it turned out one of them was Neil Smith, the original bass player in AC/DC," he said.
"Back in the day he had a shop called Smithy's and Mike used to buy all his PA gear from there. So he knew Mike.
"Basically in Sydney and Melbourne, you could pretty much mention his name in music circles and everyone knew him."
Good friend and fellow Wagga musician Don Tuckwell said there were simply too many memories to recount.
"Mike was a mate, a companion and a fellow musician," he said. "He lived partly for his music."
Towards the end, Mr McCall struggled with ill health.
Mr Tuckwell said his friend refused to let this deter him, even performing with the Wagga All Star jazz band at this year's Gold Cup.
"He was a fighter to the end," he said.
The Bidgee Blues and Roots Club's committee paid tribute to the passing of "one of our longest serving and active members" in the wake of his passing.
"Mike was an icon in the local music scene," the committee said.
"[He] has been performing in every decade since then up until quite recently. Mike and his wife Kathy were regulars at our open mic afternoons.
"Mike has had a long involvement with The Bidgee Blues and Roots Club as a past president, committee member, musician, sound engineer and friend.
"Thank you for the music and the memories Mike, we will all miss your big smile."
Mr McCall is survived by his wife Kath, children and in-laws Sharon-Lee, Scott and Liz, Rosemary and Peter, Bernadette and Tim, Michael, Wendy and Chris, Jenny and Roy, Susan and Mark and Colin and Jenny, and many grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
