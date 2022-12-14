The Daily Advertiser

Jacob Lucas back home with Young

Courtney Rees
By Courtney Rees
Updated December 14 2022 - 6:59pm, first published 5:00pm
Jacob Lucas has returned to Young after playing with Harden last season.

A familiar face has returned to Young as the Cherrypickers look to build into another big year for the club.

