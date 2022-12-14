A familiar face has returned to Young as the Cherrypickers look to build into another big year for the club.
After a season with George Tooke Shield club Harden, Jacob Lucas has returned to the club.
Lucas made his first grade debut as a teenager in 2019.
Young president Josh Powderly is happy to have him back with the club.
"It's good that he's back and it is always good when you get your local juniors back," Powderly said.
"All our locals are very important to use and we just try to blend in some non-locals into the mix.
"Jacob is a handy footballer who is going to work hard and hopefully hold down his spot."
Lucas followed former Young coach Nick Hall, who is also his uncle, to Harden last season.
However Young will have a new-look halves set up following the departures of Mitch and Tyler Cornish.
While the Cherrypickers have brought Tom Tom Demeio into the fold, Powderly believes there are plenty of opportunities for Lucas to get back into the top grade.
"He's got a good opportunity to hold down a first grade spot," he said.
After being beaten by Gundagai in the grand final, Young are coming off their best result since 1998.
However they are looking to go one better to secure their first premiership in over 30 years in what will be the club's centenary season.
"We're getting really good numbers at training and the travelling players will be there this week or next week and they are going to blend in well," Powderly said.
"I'm really looking to see how Atu Tupou goes as it will be a different looking team, a very young team but they are all really enthusiastic, all raring to go and all have good experience.
"Once they gel together and get things going I'm sure they will be just as competitive as last year."
Courtney is a sports journalist from The Daily Advertiser focusing on Group Nine, Southern Inland, cricket, harness racing and greyhound racing.
