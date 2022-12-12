The Daily Advertiser

Wagga's Daniel Okerenyang has set a new Australian record in the Boys U16 Triple Jump at the All Schools Championships

JM
By Jimmy Meiklejohn
Updated December 12 2022 - 5:43pm, first published 4:00pm
Daniel Okerenyang has set a new Australian record after a terrific performance at the Australian All Schools Championships.

After setting a new state record just two weeks ago, Daniel Okerenyang has now smashed the Australian record at the All Schools Championships held in Adelaide.

