After setting a new state record just two weeks ago, Daniel Okerenyang has now smashed the Australian record at the All Schools Championships held in Adelaide.
Okerenyang's final jump measured at 14.79m, a 22 centimetre increase on the last record which now has him sitting as number one in the world in U16 boys triple jump.
Okerenyang admitted that he still hasn't come to terms with what he has accomplished, but said that there was still room for improvement in his performance.
"Not really," Okerenyang said.
"I'm still very surprised and happy with the performance.
"It's amazing, but there's still a lot on to improve on as well, so it gives me a lot of confidence."
Two weeks ago in Canberra, Okerenyang set a new state record at 14.54m with him saying that he went to Adelaide confident he could set a new Australian record.
"I was very confident going into it," he said.
"The goal was to get the Australian record, so I'm very happy with it."
Okrenyamg's first jump was measured at 13.97m before his second attempt of 14.54m.
His third jump was almost identical at 14.51m before his fourth and final jump set the new record.
Okerenyang's performance on Sunday was a perfect rebound after a disappointing performance on the Friday with him having three fouls in the long jump that resulted in an eighth place finish.
While disappointed following the long jump competition, Okerenyang said he reset himself in order to head into the triple jump event with a clear head.
"On Friday, I got three fouls and one jump in the long jump," he said.
"It was nerve racking, but I got there in the end.
"I just reset myself and knew that I had more confidence in my triple jump run up."
Okerenyang's coach Greg Wiencke was unable to be in Adelaide for the championships, however Daniel said he was still able to communicate with his coach during the event.
"It was actually pretty good," he said.
"I just had mum calling him and sending him the videos after each jump so it wasn't too bad."
Okerenyang said his parents were very happy and proud of his performance with him wanting to thank them and Wiencke for their support across the weekend.
Wiencke was immensely proud of Okerenyang following the performance, saying he did everything that was required of him.
"It was dead set fantastic," Wiencke said.
"He did everything we wanted."
Wiencke said that he gave Okerenyang a day to process the long jump, before calling him in the lead up to the triple jump competition.
"I didn't say anything to him for a whole day," he said.
"But the next day I rang him and let him process and go through it all.
"He was in a good frame of mind and he got there, he didn't do any fouls and that was the main thing.
"We had a good chat there for a while on the mental side getting his head-space right and he did really well."
