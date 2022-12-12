Should the Liberal Party brand be saved?

Having spent almost all of this year writing on federal topics such as the wrong-footed Morrison government and Labor's early minimalist successes, I thought I'd end the year by looking at the fortunes of the major parties.
First cab off the rank is the Liberal Party, given the devastating impact of the Teals on its base during the federal election, and its ignominious defeat at the recent Victorian state election.
Stephanie Dowrick, writing in Pearls and Irritations, began her critique of the Liberals by loudly proclaiming "women cannot revive Liberal appeal". Let's see if she's right.
Dowrick went on to quote Brad Hazzard, the retiring NSW Liberals' Health Minister, who said: "Obviously it would be helpful to have more women in the parliament. But would you do that to the exclusion of getting good people in?"
This is an old canard oft repeated by Liberals, both men and women.
They have now added progress-resistant men of colour, and even millennials, to the list of groups they wish to hang on to at best, or retrieve at worst.
Ironically, millennials are also the oldest of the young people who will be most affected by the unforgivable lack of action on global warming by the Liberal/National Coalition.
The attacks on Labor and Premier Daniel Andrews were led by the Murdoch media, especially the Herald-Sun. On Sky News, a chorus of threats about the "horror" of a Labor victory was at least partially led by Peta Credlin.
Now very much a far-right commentator, Credlin is perhaps best-known for assaults on much-needed carbon pricing, which she and Tony Abbott falsely renamed a "carbon tax". Credlin has admitted that she and Abbott knew that pricing carbon was a policy, not a "tax".
"Peta Credlin admits the climate change policy under Julia Gillard's Labor government was never a carbon tax, but the coalition used that label to stir up brutal retail politics," SBS News reported. "That was brutal retail politics, and it took Abbott six months to cut through and when he did cut through Gillard was gone," she told Sky News as recently as last week.
The cost of this blatant lie to the climate, the environment, and people's livelihoods is enormous. But it has also cost the Liberal Party dearly, as we can clearly see with the support the Teals received at the last federal election. In essence, a large part of its base has deserted the Liberal Party.
It also demonstrates that some in the Coalition parties have been practising brutal, integrity free politics for years. This despicable power-seeking for its own sake knowingly abandoned the national and global good.
But support for Credlin and Abbott was cheered and amplified by far too many in the mainstream media, and by the vast majority of their conservative colleagues, both regardless of gender.
Dowrick makes the point that the numbers of women, "minorities" or millennials active in status quo conservative parties (or their complicit media) will make little or no difference.
She then quotes the Thatcher years in Britain and says that "gender (or sexuality, race, social class for that matter) did not bring a heightened sense of insight and fairness".
Thatcher, of course, was only one woman. Also, Dowrick's argument that the presence of women does not mean that politics will be more progressive does not necessarily hold true.
Dowrick is on firmer ground when she asks whether the Liberal Party, or the Nationals for that matter, have any credible place in 21st-century politics.
"A profound ideological shift requires not 'just' more women, minorities, millennials. It demands a profoundly rigorous exploration of what 'representation' means and where it takes national not vested interests," she wrote. Sex, gender, class, sexuality, religion all inform how we interpret the world.
But as the electoral success of the Teal independent MPs - all women - shows, if the Liberals reject progressive views which in fact have become quite mainstream - such as climate change and parliamentary integrity - they will probably become the Conservative Party, and so consign themselves to electoral obscurity.
If that is the way the Liberals are going, saving the party would be of no value. They would deserve no place in our politics.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.