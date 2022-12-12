Collingullie-Glenfield Park will become the first AFL Riverina club to publicly reimburse their A grade netballers from the start of the 2023 season.
Incoming A grade coach Olivia Jolliffe made player reimbursement a condition of her accepting the role.
She said the club was immediately open to the idea and she has been in several meetings with the committee to determine what payments will look like.
"My initial conversations with the netball committee was around the expectation that I would not sign on to coach, if we didn't have some sort of remuneration for A grade players, and working through that we're not going to sit on our hands, we don't expect a hand out," Jolliffe said.
"Both the netball committee and the club committee, I met with them a number of times, and they were very accommodating. We spoke about the pros and cons and we came up with some figures but it's more about just getting a wedge in the door."
Jolliffe said players deserve to have their efforts rewarded, and that providing payment to A grade players is a logical move for clubs already paying their first grade footballers.
"I don't like to use the term 'pay' because that implies that we're ahead by the end of the season, so by no means would that be the case, we are looking to reimburse our A grade netballers for the their time and commitment, like we do our male counterparts," she said.
Jolliffe said she's proud to be part of a club that has welcomed the new plan with open arms and is on the front foot of equality.
With experience in clubs where netball reimbursement has been a secretive topic, she believes there is no shame in saying the club will reimburse netballers, when it is commonly known male footballers are being paid.
Money used to reimburse the players will come from additional sponsor funding, with Jolliffe assuring that there is no concern netball payments will take from existing revenue streams.
With clubs already sourcing sponsorships to help fund training gear, physios, male football payments, among other costs, she sees A grade payments as another opportunity for businesses to support their community.
"It opens doors to potential sponsorship from community groups that are wanting to support female sport within the Riverina, and not just that, but support females in being the best versions of themselves," she said.
Like footballers receiving payments, Jolliffe said all players will be required to sign a contract and uphold it if they wish to be reimbursed.
"There's an expectation there, a player who is receiving a monetary reimbursement, that they front up and show up, and are a part of the club and a part of the community. This is not just a flyby, come and play, and get paid" Jolliffe said.
Looking at the future generations Jolliffe said she doesn't understand why it would be fair if she had a son that he might get paid to play when her daughters would not.
"I've had conversations with other teammates, about their frustrations but it's gone on long enough now. I have two daughters myself and all I can hope is that when they are my age, they can be counted as just as valued in the community as their male counterparts," she said.
Jolliffe said the club is looking for businesses to take up sponsorship opportunities to support the team.
Tahlia Sinclair is a sports journalist running around Wagga Wagga for The Daily Advertiser.
