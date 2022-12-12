Letters: Forget hate, seeds of hope were sown in Victoria

Geoff Field has lambasted Victorian voters for returning Premier Daniel Andrews to the top job. He has called them fools for doing so.
It seems to me that the voter sentiment shown by the election result reflects a sense of "let's move on and get on with our lives".
No dwelling on the past will fix it. There's a description for that type of voter sentiment and it's known as "democracy in action".
Mr Field very descriptively and emotively outlines some atrocities by police during the pandemic, apparently under orders from Mr Andrews himself, if one looks at the full context of his comments.
While not condoning any suggested or alleged police brutality, it wouldn't be that most of those involved in this treatment live on the far right fringe and were disobeying police directions legally authorised to be given.
Mr Field may not have caught on to the fact that the people of Victoria actually had a belief in the competency of the Andrews government.
They saw through the campaign of almost daily, sustained attack on Mr Andrews' character. They saw he could make tough decisions, and in the end the election result was an endorsement of his leadership.
The opposition believed they could get mileage out of the negative press. They also went overboard on election funding promises for everyone everywhere.
Mr Andrews summed it up in his victory speech, saying "hope always defeats hate." So when the next election comes around, Victorians will vote on whether this hope is fulfilled and that is democracy in action. The seeds of hope have been sown and Victorians hope to reap the rewards.
Power costs are predicted to soar in the near future, yet all the people who have installed solar panels have had their rebates reduced over the last couple of years.
Why doesn't the rebate that's remitted to the solar panel owner rise accordingly? In other words, the big suppliers can jack up the prices, but the little suppliers get nothing.
Doesn't sound all that fair to me.
It is extremely pleasing that Federal Environment And Water Minister Tanya Plibersek has announced there is to be a complete overhaul of Australia's national environment laws.
Given that Australia has a native animal extinction crisis, is one of the world leaders for native animal extinctions and our forests are being cleared at a rate similar to that of the Congo and Amazon, the announcement - after years of environmental neglect - is certain to be welcomed by a great many people.
The announcement has all the hallmarks of being a day to remember for nature.
