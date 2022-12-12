The Daily Advertiser
Court

West Wyalong woman Carlie Lauren Byrnes convicted of DUI after four cans of Great Northern

By The Area News
Updated December 12 2022 - 11:26am, first published 11:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Four Great Northerns before driving costs woman $600, months off road

A decision to drink four beers before driving a car has cost one woman $600.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Wagga Wagga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.