Four Great Northerns before driving costs woman $600, months off road

A decision to drink four beers before driving a car has cost one woman $600.
Carlie Lauren Byrnes, of West Wyalong, was sentenced in Griffith Local Court on December 7 for the charge of mid-range drink driving after pleading guilty on October 27.
According to documents tendered, Byrnes was driving a grey Toyota Kluger when she was stopped for a random breath test on Operator Street in West Wyalong at 6.36pm on October 14.
She told police that she had drank four cans of Great Northern beer before returning a positive reading. A secondary test at West Wyalong police station returned a reading of .097.
Byrnes' legal representative Piers Blomfield asked Magistrate Trevor Khan to consider proceeding with no conviction for the matter.
Mr Blomfield told the court his client was held in high esteem in the community, had a significant need for a licence and had already been off the road for 2.5 months.
He also said Byrnes had entered a plea of guilty in October, demonstrated her remorse and had few matters on her driving record.
Police prosecutor Bradley Lewis objected to no conviction highlighting that Byrnes had made a conscious decision to get in a car and drive after having had four beers.
"She has made a decision to drive. That's manifestly inappropriate and sends the wrong message to the community," Sergeant Lewis said.
Mr Khan acknowledged Byrnes had a need for a licence but said a third of the community lived in regional locations with few public transport options.
He said the laws around drink driving were set down as a result of the number of people who died on regional roads.
"There is a message to be sent to the broader community. If you have a drink you've got to reflect on whether it's a good idea," he said.
Mr Khan convicted Byrnes, fined her $600 and disqualified her from driving for three months from October 14. She will serve 12 months on an interlock licence.
