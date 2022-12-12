The Daily Advertiser

Man injured after shooting at oval on Charles Sturt University campus on Sunday afternoon

Conor Burke
Conor Burke
Updated December 12 2022 - 2:31pm, first published 11:35am
CCTV call after man shot in leg at Wagga uni footy oval

Investigations are underway after a man was shot at a Wagga sports oval on Sunday afternoon.

