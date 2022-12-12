CCTV call after man shot in leg at Wagga uni footy oval

Investigations are underway after a man was shot at a Wagga sports oval on Sunday afternoon.
A 47-year-old man presented himself to Wagga Base Hospital, where he was treated for a small gunshot wound to the calf.
The man told police he was at an oval with his child on the Charles Sturt University campus - at the corner of Valder Way and Jingellic Place, the approximate location of Beres Elwood Oval - at 2pm when the incident occurred.
Police were contacted at 4pm and believe the man may have been shot with a "slug gun".
A police spokesperson said no arrests have been made and officers attached to Riverina Police District have commenced inquiries into the circumstances of the shooting.
Police are calling for anyone who witnessed the incident, or has CCTV or dashcam footage, to contact Wagga Police on 6922 2599 or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.
Charles Sturt University has been contacted for comment.
