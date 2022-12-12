Holbrook's Alyce Parker has said it was an honour to attend the Riverina School Sports Association Blues Awards with the GWS Giants star being a guest speaker at Friday's ceremony.
Parker said it was a special feeling to be welcomed back as a guest speaker after once being a student sitting in the crowd and receiving an award herself.
"I actually got asked to do this a few months back," Parker said.
"As soon as I did, I couldn't really believe it as it's definitely an honour to be asked as a guest and I couldn't wait for it.
"I know from my own experience how special it is and quite honourable to win a Riverina Blue.
"To come back here and get to know some of the students and see what they have been able to achieve is really rewarding and for me to share a bit of my story too is just a little bit extra."
Parker during her time at Billabong High School picked up two awards in cross country and Australian Rules with her remembering who she once had as a guest speaker.
"I actually had Jess Fox the canoeist," she said.
"She's an incredible human being and she actually trains up in Western Sydney not too far from me.
"I remember that day and she certainly inspired me in more ways than one.
"That was my first thought thinking that she was here as a guest speaker and now I've been asked it was very humbling."
After playing two seasons in 2022, Parker was looking forward to a few weeks break in Holbrook before returning to Sydney in the new year.
"I'm enjoying a bit of an off-season at the moment," she said.
"Christmas and New Year and then pre-season will really ramp up in May and June, but before that we have some off-season programs going up in Sydney.
"So I'll spend some time at home and then find my way back to Sydney in the new year."
Parker said that when she first arrived at the Giants there were very few of her teammates who were based in Sydney, with her now being only one of a few who head elsewhere during the off-season.
"Over the last five years it has certainly changed," she said.
"When I first got there I reckon only 25 per cent probably came from Sydney and the rest were interstate or even from Ireland as we had a few global.
"But now it is about 75 per cent are from Sydney and if not the interstate girls probably make Sydney their home now and live there full-time.
"There is only a handful of us that like to go back to another home in the off-season."
After seeing Zarlie Goldsworthy and Zara Hamilton head to the Giants during the last draft, Parker was hopeful of seeing some more Riverina prospects get the chance to picked up in the near future.
"For me there is nothing more exciting than hearing there is a young prospect coming from Southern NSW and finding their way through the ranks," she said.
"We've had a couple this year in Zarlie Goldsworthy and Zara Hamilton and for me I'm so excited by it.
"I was one of them and there is nothing more rewarding than seeing others come through as well.
"It's exciting and it's why it's so important to grow the game back down here as well, because there is some talented females around here and we want to get a hold of them."
