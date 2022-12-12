The Daily Advertiser

James McPherson eyes win off after mixed week

Courtney Rees
Courtney Rees
December 12 2022
James McPherson has five drives at Riverina Paceway on Tuesday.

With plans to win the MIA Breeders Plate in a state of flux, Henty trainer-driver James McPherson is looking for a change of luck at Riverina Paceway on Tuesday.

