With plans to win the MIA Breeders Plate in a state of flux, Henty trainer-driver James McPherson is looking for a change of luck at Riverina Paceway on Tuesday.
McPherson has five drives across the eight-race card.
It includes one of his own team, Bettathanapokeindeye who is having her third start for the stable.
"I wish my mare drew in a little bit closer but she hasn't had much luck in her first two runs for me," McPherson said.
"She's been caught parked both starts but to her credit has stuck on pretty well.
"If she can have any ounce of luck I think she will be pretty hard to beat."
Bettathanapokeindeye will start from barrier seven.
McPherson rated Weman Macha the best of his outside drives after also taking the reins on the Matt Painting-trained gelding last time out.
"The form on paper doesn't look that good but I was pretty happy with its run last week being off the track at Albury," he said.
"It meets a pretty ordinary looking field so with an ounce of luck he should be thereabouts.
"I've also got Some Change for Don Rudd who is always an honest horse and it looks a suitable race for it."
He also has two drives for John Doherty with Shirley Hall and Freskos Art both resuming.
McPherson is also looking to go one better after Warraderry finished second in the Waratah Final at Menangle on Saturday.
He was only beaten a half head after Newcastle pacer Lil Ripper found a late inside run.
"He went really good and was a just bit unlucky the leader rolled off and the other thing went to the inside but I was really happy with him," McPherson said.
It comes after El Camino has had another setback.
Leeton's group three feature has been a long term aim since he backed up a 45.3-metre victory on the track with metropolitan success at Melton in September.
However he was scratched from Griffith's Carnival of Cups meeting last month due to a hoof abscess and the issue still hasn't fully resolved.
"I'm trying to get him ready for Leeton but he might be running out of time," McPherson said.
"In the next couple of days I'll have to make a decision on whether we pull the pin and get him ready for the NSW Derby or give him a little bit longer off to focus on Bathurst.
"At the moment Leeton is looking very unlikely which is a bit shattering as he was ready to go and going pretty good."
Courtney is a sports journalist from The Daily Advertiser focusing on Group Nine, Southern Inland, cricket, harness racing and greyhound racing.
