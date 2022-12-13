The Daily Advertiser

Coolamon ditch white in women's uniform for 2023

Tahlia Sinclair
By Tahlia Sinclair
Updated December 14 2022 - 8:20am, first published December 13 2022 - 5:30pm
Coolamon's Lilly Buchanan, Ruby Alchin and Jeane van der Merwe will be ditching the white shorts for green ones in a bid to add to women's comfort levels on the field. Picture by Les Smith

Coolamon have shown they're are a step ahead of the curve, with the introduction of green shorts for their women's football team.

