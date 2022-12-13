Coolamon have shown they're are a step ahead of the curve, with the introduction of green shorts for their women's football team.
The club made the decision to axe their traditional white shorts for women following consultation with the team.
Women's player Lilly Buchanan said it was reassuring to see the club had responded to the request so quickly.
"Coolamon's always putting the best foot forward and ensuring girls that come to, and anyone in, the club is comfortable and cared for so I think it was a good move they've made," Buchanan said.
Buchanan said that all players should feel comfortable in their uniforms, and that the right uniform can change a players game.
The shorts are also longer at the back than the front, and designed to fit female bodies.
"Wearing a uniform that fits right can help in having a good mindset," Buchanan said.
"I like to feel confident in my uniform and know that I'm not going to be worried about how I look or if it's tugging in the wrong places or whatnot."
"There's a little mindset thing, it just reassures you that you feel confident, and comfortable so when you take the field, you're going to feel the exact same."
The announcement comes just days after the AFL announced they would be removing white shorts from the country's top women's competition.
The use of white uniforms in women's sports has been increasingly in the spotlight, with athletes expressing anxiety wearing white bottoms while menstruating.
The Wimbledon Championships announced in November that the strict all-white uniform policy would be adjusted to allow for women to wear dark shorts under their skirts while a number of Australian cricketers have been speaking out against the use of cricket whites in women's Tests.
Tahlia Sinclair is a sports journalist running around Wagga Wagga for The Daily Advertiser.
