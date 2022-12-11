The Daily Advertiser

Cameron Hart and Jason Grimson win Inter Dominion final with I Cast No Shadow

Courtney Rees
Courtney Rees
Updated December 11 2022 - 7:40pm, first published 7:30pm
Cameron Hart celebrates I Cast No Shadow's Inter Dominion Pacing Final win at Melton on Saturday. Picture by Stuart McCormick

Cameron Hart lived out a boyhood dream by winning the Inter Dominion Pacing Final at Melton on Saturday night.

