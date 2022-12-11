Cameron Hart lived out a boyhood dream by winning the Inter Dominion Pacing Final at Melton on Saturday night.
Two Riverina horsemen are the toast of harness racing after I Cast No Shadow pulled off an upset in the $500,000 feature.
The former Junee reinsman combined with Young product Jason Grimson to score their latest group one success.
It was Grimson's second straight Inter Dominion win after Boncel Benjamin won last year's edition at Menangle on protest.
Hart was thrilled after securing the winning run down the sprint lane.
"It just feels unbelievable," Hart said.
"I was saying earlier you dream of these things as a kid and coming from a little town in Junee I know there will be a lot of people watching there.
"It's special to do it with Jase as he's such a good mate.
"It's just a great result."
READ MORE
After drawing barrier one, I Cast No Shadow ($16) was able to trail $3.30 favourit\e Act Now throughout.
However once he saw daylight he sprinted past his rival before going on to beat the emergency Torrid Saint ($126) to win by 2.7 metres.
Just like last year, I Cast No Shadow was not the stable's top seed heading into the series.
However Majestic Cruiser failed to qualify for the final, and after consulting with Hart, Grimson thought a gear change made a big difference.
"I had a plan a week out to change his gear as Cam said he felt like he was going to win but when he pulled the pull downs he never kicked so I left them off," Grimson said. "It was the perfect draw and the perfect drive."
Hart adds to Junee's rich history in the Inter Dominion.
Hart's great grandfather George Harpley trained Welcome Advice to win in 1972, with the pacer driven by Hart's great uncle, Allan Harpley.
Three-time winner Our Sir Vancelot was owned in Junee while another winner Jofess started his career there.
Hart thought the barrier draw was key to emulating their success.
"I knew he was as good as any of them if he gets a trip like that as he's so fast, but coming into this race if we'd drawn 13 we were probably out of it," he said.
"You need that sort of luck and we were lucky enough to get."
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Courtney is a sports journalist from The Daily Advertiser focusing on Group Nine, Southern Inland, cricket, harness racing and greyhound racing.
Courtney is a sports journalist from The Daily Advertiser focusing on Group Nine, Southern Inland, cricket, harness racing and greyhound racing.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.