The Daily Advertiser

Impressive response from promising mare Lipstick Swing

Courtney Rees
By Courtney Rees
December 11 2022 - 8:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Tim Donnelly was pleased to see Lipstick Swing bounce right back to winning form.

Lipstick Swing added to a promising start to her racing career with an impressive display at Albury on Saturday.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Courtney Rees

Courtney Rees

Sports journalist

Courtney is a sports journalist from The Daily Advertiser focusing on Group Nine, Southern Inland, cricket, harness racing and greyhound racing.

Local News

Get the latest Wagga Wagga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.