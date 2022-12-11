Lipstick Swing added to a promising start to her racing career with an impressive display at Albury on Saturday.
Bouncing back after failing to beat a runner home at Wagga last time out, Lipstick Swing made it three wins from five starts for Wagga trainer Tim Donnelly.
The latest was a real eye catcher as she raced away from her rivals to win the DLG Aluminium & Glazing Benchmark 58 Handicap (900 metres) by more than four lengths.
Donnelly was pleased with her efforts.
"She has gone well this whole preparation except for a little hiccup last start," Donnelly said.
"I was very pleased with her and that is her true form."
After finishing midfield on her debut, the four-year-old returned after over a year away from the track with successive wins.
She then disappointed last time out before a dominant display in front at Albury.
Donnelly was pleased with how she responded.
"There were probably two things - the two horses that went head-to-head together finished second last and last and also the strong wind didn't suit horses up in the lead the other day," he said.
"They were winning from coming around and down the outside plus we held her up a little bit and she's better off being let to run along, she breathes a lot better if you let her run, which is what happened in her previous two races.
"Because of the wind the other way we wanted to get a bit of cover from the horse on the inside and it didn't work out."
However this time around she charged out of barrier eight to find the front before kicking clear of her rivals in the straight to down Improper by 4.5 lengths.
Donnelly is now looking to have one more race with the mare on Ted Ryder Cup Day at Murrumbidgee Turf Club before heading off for a let up.
"I initially did think she would get further but so goes that well at 900 or 1000 I think I will keep her at that," he said.
"She'll go to the meeting at Wagga just before Christmas for another 1000 metre race and then is going to have a little freshen up.
"She doesn't really appreciate the height so will miss January and probably most of February and I'll get her back in March for the autumn."
The win was part of a double for Fiona Sandkuhl with the apprentice also combining with Ben Brisbourne to win aboard Oceans Of Stanima.
However it was Albury trainer Donna Scott who took out overall runners.
With a big team of 13 engaged she won three of the seven races.
First she combined with Simon Miller as Clever Art justified the favourite's tag in the Boss Better Living Class 1 Hcp (1175m) before quinellaing the HIB Insurance Brokers Maiden Hcp (1500m) as Lensman proved far too good for Emmjay.
Scott also provided the first two in the Laser Electrical Class 1 Hcp (1500m) with Snap Book defeating Costaway.
Miller also rode Snap Book to victory.
Courtney is a sports journalist from The Daily Advertiser focusing on Group Nine, Southern Inland, cricket, harness racing and greyhound racing.
