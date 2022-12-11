Jade Culph has won the men's singles final at the City of Wagga Open on Sunday afternoon.
The Albury player was the number one seed heading into the competition, and defeated the unseeded Samuel Thompson 6-1, 6-3 to take the title.
Culph said he was pleased with how he played and was happy with the overall level of competitor on display across the two day event.
"They were enjoyable tough matches, it was a tough schedule in terms of the round-robin format and having two two separate pools and a lot of tennis, that's for sure," Culph said.
"You definitely had to be pretty conditioned and pretty fit to get through, and I'm glad that after a tough day yesterday, I was happy how I was able to get through today in the semi-final and then really pleasing the way I moved in the final."
MORE LOCAL SPORT NEWS
Movement across the court was an important factor in his game-winning performance Culph said.
He credited his ability to move well towards the ball in helping him "comfortably" with the match.
Coming into the competition as the top seeded player, Culph said it was a minor relief to win as he feels it shows he earned his seed placing.
"You never know when you come to play these kinds of events. It doesn't matter whether you're the first seed or you're unseeded, there's always dangerous players out there and there's always great players that show up," he said.
"It was very humbling to be the number one seed, but also pleasing to be able to show that I was probably deserving of the number one seed."
Culph and his opponent have met previously, at the Victorian Grass Court Championships.
Culph spoke highly of Thompson's abilities as a tennis player.
"He's a heck of a player," he said.
"To play him yesterday in the pool match and to win that one in a tight one, then to be able to get the victory against him again today, I'm pretty happy with the way my game held up."
Thompson travelled from Melbourne for the tournament and said he had no expectations coming in.
"It's been great to get back out in the courts and see so many people playing and obviously play against some good players that have been around for a long time," Thompson said.
"I had a lot of fun and hopefully, I'll come back next year, if the body holds together."
Tournament director Matthew Hort said he was pleased with how the competition ran.
There were 50 competitors across the grades, and though entry numbers were lower than previously, he isn't concerned.
"It's been good for our local juniors to get a chance to play against those people from around the state and those high level players, they can see where they're at against them," Hort said.
"It's good for us to finish the year on this kind of event, despite the low entry numbers. It is December, so there is everything else on," he said.
In the women's final, number one seed Kilmentia Ivanovska defeated Jessica Das 6-4, 6-3.
Number one seed Sonny Meyers defeated Memphis Meyers 6-4, 6-1 in the boys 12 and under competition.
Bucking the first seed trend, second seed Mila Duchen defeated Amaya Muench 6-1, 6-3 in the girls 12/14 under final.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Tahlia Sinclair is a sports journalist running around Wagga Wagga for The Daily Advertiser.
Tahlia Sinclair is a sports journalist running around Wagga Wagga for The Daily Advertiser.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.