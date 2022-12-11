Young cyclist Lexie Phillips has backed up last month's gold medals with another in Tempe this weekend.
Competing in the NSW keirin championships, Phillips won her third straight gold medal.
Keirin is a speed race, where competitors follow a motorcycle around a track before a sprint finish.
Phillips said she felt good heading into the final after she came first in her heat.
"Before you race, you draw cards and that says what position you are on the bike. So you're right behind the bike or you could be right at the back of the group. In the final, I was pulled as second wheel, which is good," Phillips said.
Racers follow a motorbike around the track, then race to the end once it pulls away from the track, completing five laps of the course.
Aware that she wasn't the strongest sprinter in the final, Phillips needed to race tactically and focus on her strengths.
"We came up to last lap and the girl in front of me started to sprint about halfway, I sprinted around her and then the girl behind me sticks behind me for the rest of the race, so it was a pretty quick race," she said.
"I was feeling pretty confident because I knew who I was racing and it gave me a bit of time to figure out what my race plan could be."
"I knew I couldn't sprint for two laps, or even one lap, I needed to save my energy so I didn't get beaten at the line, and it turned out to be my winning move."
Moving up an age group next season, Phillips will have to chose if she will specialise in endurance or sprint riding events.
With a trio of golds to start the speed events this season, she currently thinks she will focus on sprinting.
"I've been training for sprints a lot so far this year," she said.
After an outstanding start to the 2022/23 cycling season, Phillips will continue to work towards the national championships in April next year.
Travelling to Melbourne this month, she'll compete with nearly double the competitors she did on Saturday in round two of the junior track series. There, she will compete in a range of events across both the sprinting and endurance disciplines.
