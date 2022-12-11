Riverina woman reported missing located safe and well

A woman who was reported missing from the Riverina at the weekend has been found safe and well.
Police on Sunday issued an appeal for public assistance to locate the Leeton woman, who hadn't been seen since Friday.
The 51-year-old was last seen in the Leeton area and Friday afternoon was the last time anyone had heard from her, prompting concerns for the woman's welfare.
Officers from the Murrumbidgee Police District were notified at 4pm on Saturday, when they commenced inquiries into her location, the spokesperson said.
Inquiries and the public appeal resulted in police locating the woman at her home in Leeton around 8.40pm on Sunday.
Police have thanked the community for its assistance.
Georgia comes to the Daily Advertiser from the Snowy Mountains via Shepparton, Victoria. You can reach her at georgia.rossiter@austcommunitymedia.com.au or 0439 364 702
