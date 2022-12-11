Lake Albert just denies St Michaels victory

A juggled cost proved to be the difference between defeat and a breakthrough victory for St Michaels.
After a winless season, the Saints were just denied by Lake Albert at Robertson Oval on Saturday.
Captain Nathan Corby (68) and Ben Smell (25) gave Saints a late chance but when Jacson Sommerville juggled a catch to remove Sam Williamson (13) on the second last ball Saints fell two runs short of the win.
Bulls captain-coach Isaac Cooper was relieved to sneak home.
"We bowled a bit of rubbish up front, 23 wides didn't help, to let them back in the game," Cooper said.
"It got very tight towards the end but with a couple of tight overs towards the end and a couple of crucial wickets we just got over the line."
After making a cameo appearance from Griffith, Haydn Pascoe made an important 42 to get the Bulls out of some early trouble while Beau Edmunds top scored with 65 as Lake Albert finished at 9-205.
Courtney is a sports journalist from The Daily Advertiser focusing on Group Nine, Southern Inland, cricket, harness racing and greyhound racing.
