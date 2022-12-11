Kooringal Colts make it two from two

Kooringal Colts continued their bright start to the season with a tight win over South Wagga.
The Blues scrambled to set the Colts 226 for victory at Harris Park on Saturday but some late hitting from captain Hamish Starr ensured another win.
Kooringal had six wickets and eight balls to spare with Starr pleased to score his first ever win over the premiers.
"For them to get 220 from the position we had them in was a little disappointing, and I think a few of the boys probably thought here we go again as we've had teams on toast and let them get away, but it was good to chase them down," Starr said.
"It's the first time I've beaten South Wagga and it was good to show not only the comp but ourselves that we can match it with the better boys and can chase down these totals."
Coming off a heavy loss to Wagga City to start the one-day competition, South Wagga were struggling at 6-95 before Nathan Cooke (86) and Noah Harper (46) combined for a 97-run partnership.
It gave the Blues a chance but some late hitting from Starr denied them victory.
He made an unbeaten 48 and thought having wickets in hand really helped their chase.
While Starr finished things off he was thrilled with how Alex and Shaun Smith started off the innings.
Shaun top scored with 67 while Alex made 59 with both teenagers really impressing.
"Both of them are just that little bit stronger and a little bit older and balls they were probably hitting in the past weren't going to the boundary and now they are," he said.
Courtney is a sports journalist from The Daily Advertiser focusing on Group Nine, Southern Inland, cricket, harness racing and greyhound racing.
