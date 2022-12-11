The Daily Advertiser

New River and Wren market manage Emma Grant has same 'ethos' as traders, founder

Georgia Rossiter
By Georgia Rossiter
Updated December 11 2022 - 5:16pm, first published 5:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
It was the first Christmas market for River and Wren trader Julie Turner, who hand sews rag dolls for children. Picture by Madeline Begley

Stallholders at the River and Wren Christmas market say they are excited to welcome a new manager and owner next year.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Georgia Rossiter

Georgia Rossiter

Journalist

Georgia comes to the Daily Advertiser from the Snowy Mountains via Shepparton, Victoria. You can reach her at georgia.rossiter@austcommunitymedia.com.au or 0439 364 702

Local News

Get the latest Wagga Wagga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.