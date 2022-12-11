Stallholders at the River and Wren Christmas market say they are excited to welcome a new manager and owner next year.
Founder Jennie Burns announced after eight years she would be finishing up with the market.
Wagga local Emma Grant will be taking over from next year.
Longtime market vendor and artist Kylie van Tol said the markets benefited from Ms Burns' approach.
"She kind of changed it up a bit because it was a lot of not so much handmade," she said.
"Everyone has to have their own handmade products, whereas before it was common for some people to have things that were from overseas."
Owner of Dotify Creations Julie Turner has sold her handcrafted rag dolls at three River and Wren markets, and was at Sunday's Christmas market as well.
"Jenny's always done a really good job in making sure it's all handmade products," she said.
"Emma's going to be great. She's going to run it pretty much the same way - she's got the same ethos so it should be brilliant."
This is Ms Turner's fourth time at the River and Wren markets after she started her handmade business a year ago.
She said her first Christmas market with River and Wren has had steady business.
"There's been lots of grandmas buying the dolls for their granddaughters and things like that," she said.
Ms van Tol said the markets are also a good place for creators to take commissions.
"The markets have been good for me every time," she said.
"It's good to see people in person so they can see what I do."
Georgia comes to the Daily Advertiser from the Snowy Mountains via Shepparton, Victoria.
