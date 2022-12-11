The Daily Advertiser

Premier league calls game due to large lead

Tahlia Sinclair
Updated December 11 2022 - 7:19pm, first published 5:30pm
Sarah Carter returned to the diamond for Turvey Park Red, much to coach Robert Currie's pleasure. Picture by Les Smith

An 11 run smashing forced the mercy rule to be enacted in Wagga Softball's round eight premier league game.

