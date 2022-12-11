An 11 run smashing forced the mercy rule to be enacted in Wagga Softball's round eight premier league game.
After an outstanding four innings, Turvey Park Red were up 12-1 over Turvey Park Blue, and with an 11 run lead the rule was enacted.
Turvey Park Red coach Robert Currie said he is glad the rule is used in the premier league as their games don't have time limits.
"Sometimes the games are dragging on especially for teams winning by a big margin, and so they have mercy to call it off provided they're the correct number of runs ahead according to the rule," Currie said.
Currie said both sides were pleased to make the mercy call, with Blue being good sports about the situation.
Blue put on a surprisingly tight game against South Wagga Warriors last weekend, losing 9-7, which caused some concern for Currie ahead of the game.
"I was a little bit worried about the blues because they put up a really good performance against the Warriors during the week," he said.
"I thought going into this game, they're gonna be tough opposition, but fortunately, they had some missing too and so that sort of level things out a bit."
Ahead of the game Currie was concerned about player availability for his side but some late changes and returns eased his anxiety.
"The key player who first of all announced her unavailability because of illness decided that she'd recovered well enough to play, and that was our pitcher Paris Hall. In my opinion, we would have fared a little less in the field if we didn't have our number one pitcher there," he said.
Also impressing Currie was Hall's sister, Charlie who went four from four getting on base as lead batter.
After three years off, high level player Sarah Carter also returned triumphantly to the side.
"She just fitted back in as though she was a duck to water. She was very good and it was also very handy to have her back in the lineup for the first time this season," Currie said.
The round nine game was the last for the year, with the competition now in recess until February 2023.
Currie said he hopes upon the return of the season next year that there will be less weather interruptions to the competition.
"We've got eight or seven Saturdays with no games, so a long holiday, but hopefully, the weather will be kind to us, it won't be too hot, it won't be raining and we'll be able to finish the season with games every week and no need to have deferred matches," he said.
Both Turvey Park sides have played just three games during the season due to washouts and field closures.
Wagga Softball Association is working with clubs to reschedule missed games to ensure everyone enjoys a full season.
South Wagga Warriors sit top of the premier league ladder as the season heads into recess. They have played one more game than both Turvey Park teams.
The Association held the annual Christmas celebrations this weekend, with junior players heading home with goodies for the festive season.
