City rips through RSL to extend winning start to one-dayers

Wagga City were sent into bat but made the most of their opportunity to end Wagga RSL's unbeaten start to the season.
Despite picking up a side strain last week, Jon Nicoll led the way with 64 as the Cats posted 206 at Wagga Cricket Ground on Saturday.
It proved to be far too big of a chase for the Bulldogs.
Captain-coach Josh Thompson was thrilled with the 108-run win.
"I'm stoked as it was a pretty difficult wicket to bat on," Thompson said.
"I was chuffed at the toss when Pez (Sam Perry) sent us in as that was what I was going to do as I thought it was going to be hard to bat on that wicket later.
"To get just over 200 was really pleasing, I would have liked more but looking back in hindsight if we were at McPherson it was probably worth 300 runs. I'm really stoked with the boys."
Ben Turner (22) and Ed Grigg (16) got the Cats off to a good start before Thompson (24) and Jack Harper (35) added to it.
However Thompson was really impressed with how Nicoll and Aaron Maxwell (20) finished off the innings despite the side losing 3-4.
"We started pretty well up front with Eddie and Richie (Turner), who played some good cricket shots while the ball was moving around but all got starts," he said.
"Jono getting 60 with his side injury was fantastic."
Wagga RSL struggled in reply.
Only three of their batsman made it to double figures with both Ethan Perry and Brad McMillan removed by Sean Gaynor for 16 while Blake Byrnes was the last man out for 20 as the Bulldogs wre bowled out for 98 in the 34th over.
Gaynor and Jack Harper both picked up three wickets.
"(Sean) definitely bowled awesome," Thompson said.
"We probably got off to a shaky start with Luke (Naumann) and Louis Grigg struggling to control the swinging ball early on and we bowled way too many wides in the first five overs but Sean and Max Harper were able to contain them.
"Max Harper bowled seven straight in between the drinks break and he was phenomenal, they just couldn't get him away and he's a pretty fierce competitor who was in their face a little bit and made it hard for them to score runs.
"It was also a perfect wicket for Sean as he's got the perfect pace to get the most of that wicket as possible.
"It was hard for them to score with the pace off the ball while Jack Harper picking up three wickets got some reward for his hard work."
With two big wins from as many matches to start the one-day competition Wagga City now tackle Lake Albert heading into the Christmas break.
Courtney is a sports journalist from The Daily Advertiser focusing on Group Nine, Southern Inland, cricket, harness racing and greyhound racing.
