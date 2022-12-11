East Wagga Kooringal head coach Amy Coote has been recognised beyond the Riverina for her contributions to women's football.
Coote was named a finalist for the 2022 Community Coach of the Year, a national competition recognising women's football coaches.
Club president Paul Bourne said Coote is an asset to the club, and has done great things for women's football across the region.
"She's just one of those people who puts 100 per cent into everything she does," Bourne said.
"She loves her coaching and she never stops wanting to learn, even during the year this year she's spent a lot of time with Matt Hard, our first grade coach, and got some extra tips off him, and Matt got some times off her too."
Coote has been involved in women's football in the Riverina since before there was a local women's competition.
Heavily involved in the Riverina Lions during their years travelling to Canberra to play, Bourne said Coote is a stalwart of women's football.
"She's one of the main instigators that's helped grow the competition in the Riverina from when they had to go over to Canberra to get a game to now here we have local clubs forming girls sides. She's been behind the scenes, majorly pushing for all that," he said.
The competition is open nationwide, and Bourne said he sees Coote's making the final as a win not just for East Wagga, but for the region.
"It's very good for our football club, but it's good for everyone in the Riverina and the girls football comp, to see where they can go and that they can get accolades like that. It's terrific for everyone," he said.
Victoria's Beaumaris Junior Football Club coach Natalia Pribil won the award.
The award is given to a community level coach who has demonstrated outstanding support of women's and girls football, and gender equality.
Tahlia Sinclair is a sports journalist running around Wagga Wagga for The Daily Advertiser.
