The Daily Advertiser

Wagga coach finalist in Community Coach of the Year search

Tahlia Sinclair
By Tahlia Sinclair
Updated December 11 2022 - 7:10pm, first published 12:07pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Amy Coote was a finalist for the Community Coach of the Year award. Picture by Les Smith

East Wagga Kooringal head coach Amy Coote has been recognised beyond the Riverina for her contributions to women's football.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Tahlia Sinclair

Tahlia Sinclair

Sports journalist

Tahlia Sinclair is a sports journalist running around Wagga Wagga for The Daily Advertiser.

Local News

Get the latest Wagga Wagga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.