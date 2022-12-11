The Daily Advertiser

Wagga councillor Tim Koschel calls on council to consider zero-based budget

Monty Jacka
By Monty Jacka
December 12 2022 - 5:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Wagga councillor Tim Koschel will put forward a motion calling on the council to consider swapping to a zero-based budget. Picture by Madeline Begley

Wagga City Council could investigate implementing a zero-based budget in a bid to tackle its dire financial position, off the back of a motion set to be put forward by one of the city's councillors.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Monty Jacka

Monty Jacka

Journalist

Monty is a journalist at The Daily Advertiser in Wagga. He can be reached at m.jacka@austcommunitymedia.com.au

Local News

Get the latest Wagga Wagga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.