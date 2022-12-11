Wagga City Council could investigate implementing a zero-based budget in a bid to tackle its dire financial position, off the back of a motion set to be put forward by one of the city's councillors.
The council's budget is currently projected to be in deficit for at least the next nine years, with financial restraints being cited as the main reason for multiple local issues, such as the state of the region's roads.
At the ordinary meeting on Monday, councillor Tim Koschel will call for the council to investigate temporarily swapping to a zero-based budget.
In a zero-based budget, expenses and funding allocations are drawn up from scratch at the start of each financial period, rather than simply adjusting numbers from the previous budget.
Cr Koschel believes the approach would help uncover potential savings, speeding up the organisation's financial recovery.
"It's about getting the directors to go through and actually justify every line of expenditure that they're spending of rate payers money to ensure that we still need that service or we're getting the best value for money from it," Cr Koschel said.
"With a budget so big, even just five per cent savings in every field creates a big saving for the overall budget."
Restructuring the budget approach would cost the council, but Cr Koschel is confident the potential savings would make the effort worthwhile.
"Spending the money to invest in a zero-based budget will actually create a saving which will pay for itself and help pay for other things as well," he said.
Cr Koschel said the zero-based budget could help the council better address the state of the region's roads without resorting to increasing rates for residents.
"Obviously there's about a $15 million annual deficit on the road maintenance budget to what's needed," he said.
"That money needs to come from somewhere so we need to either seek alternative revenue from funding or grants or we need to look at a special rate variance.
"Before I'd even consider supporting a special rate variance, we need to make sure our budgets are fully correct and being spent in the correct way."
Labor councillor Dan Hayes put forward the suggestion of a zero-based budget during the lead up to last year's council election and said it was "great to see" a fellow councillor supporting the idea.
"This is something I spoke to the general manager about near the end of last term, campaigned on it and have also seen it implemented by the general manager in some small areas," Cr Hayes said.
He said it would probably be impossible to implement an organisation-wide zero-based budget "in its purest form" due to various statutory requirements.
Instead, Cr Hayes said a more gradual approach to reworking the budget would be necessary.
"It's not something you would do organisation-wide in one hit, we've got different directorates and you can make your way through each of those over a period of time," he said.
Cr Hayes said the approach would help ensure all of the council's funds are being spent effectively.
"You want to be able to justify where the money is and set the organisation up for the future," he said.
"You can't just be basing [the budget] on the same assumptions that have been made for the years prior."
Councillors will vote on Cr Koschel's motion on Monday.
Monty is a journalist at The Daily Advertiser in Wagga. He can be reached at m.jacka@austcommunitymedia.com.au
