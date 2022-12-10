Missing man last seen at Wagga train station located

A man who was reported missing from the Wagga area has been found, police have confirmed.
The 53-year-old was last seen near the Wagga Train Station about 2.15am on Thursday.
A NSW Police media spokesperson confirmed he had been found in Wagga on Saturday.
Police launched a large-scale search to find the man after he was not able to be contacted, including a targeted text message to residents in the Wagga area.
He was last seen wearing a black zip-up hooded jacket with white stripes down the sleeves and light blue jeans.
Police and family held serious concerns for his welfare.
He is known to frequent the Sydney CBD, South Gundagai, Eurongilly and Gungahlin in the ACT.
Monty is a journalist at The Daily Advertiser in Wagga.
