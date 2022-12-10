The Daily Advertiser
Police confirm 53-year-old man missing from Wagga has been found

Updated December 11 2022 - 1:38pm, first published December 10 2022 - 4:55pm
Missing man last seen at Wagga train station located

A man who was reported missing from the Wagga area has been found, police have confirmed.

