Christmas period 'really difficult' for Wagga's recovering alcoholics

The tradition of having a few beers or glasses of wine while surrounded by family is a big part of what makes Christmas special for many Australians, but it's also what makes this time of year so challenging for recovering alcoholics.
Trevor* will be celebrating his 11th year sober on December 19. He says the holiday season is one of the toughest periods for alcoholics - regardless of whether they are drinking or sober.
"It's just that time of year when things are really difficult for a lot of people," Trevor said.
"For me it was because I had to be around the people I loved, but I would get drunk and worry about misbehaving the whole time.
Alcoholics Anonymous meetings often skyrocket in attendance over the holiday season, as problem drinkers look to rein themselves in - often so they don't cause a scene at Christmas.
Trevor regularly attends AA meetings in Wagga and credits the program for helping him stop drinking.
"What I found going into AA was that I was around a whole lot of people who aren't drinking any more and they seemed OK about it. Just knowing that there were other people who had solved that issue was really what got me through that first Christmas," he said.
In other news
After being demoted at her job due to her drinking habits, Louise* spent almost an entire Christmas binge drinking and feeling sorry for herself.
The situation drove her to an AA meeting in January and she has since been sober for almost 21 years.
Louise said the holiday season is difficult as many alcoholics are stressed they will "make a mess of things".
"Sometimes the people in their family even indicate to them that they don't want them to come this year because they maybe ruined Christmas last year," Louise said.
She said anybody with a drinking problem should make sure they are taking steps to protect themselves this Christmas.
"Don't put yourself in a situation where you might be particularly vulnerable. If you're trying not to drink make sure you have your own transport home, get phone numbers of people you can call if you feel like you might pick up a drink," Louise said.
Further information about Alcoholics Anonymous can be found at www.aa.org.au or by calling 1300 222 222.
*These names have been changed in order to protect the people's identities.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Monty is a journalist at The Daily Advertiser in Wagga. He can be reached at m.jacka@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Monty is a journalist at The Daily Advertiser in Wagga. He can be reached at m.jacka@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.