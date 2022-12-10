A man has died in a single-vehicle crash at a Riverina town on Friday night.
NSW Police said the incident occurred about 10.30pm at Camelot Lane in Walla, about 37 kilometres north of Albury, with emergency services receiving reports a Toyota Landcruiser utility had rolled over.
"The only passenger in the vehicle, a 20-year-old man, was treated at the scene by NSW Ambulance paramedics for minor injuries."
Murray River Police District officers have established a crime scene and are investigating the circumstances of the crash.
A report will be prepared for the coroner.
Anyone with information about this incident can contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or nsw.crimestoppers.com.au.
