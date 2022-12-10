The Daily Advertiser

Man, 19, dies in single-vehicle crash at Walla, north of Albury

Janet Howie
By Janet Howie
December 10 2022 - 1:00pm
The 19-year-old died after being involved in a single vehicle crash in Walla, north of Albury, late on Friday night. File picture

A man has died in a single-vehicle crash at a Riverina town on Friday night.

