Retaining quality teachers requires better training

Training was skills and curriculum orientated. We knew what to teach, and classroom survival routines backwards - knowing how to enter the room, motivate the class, revise material already learnt, maintain attention, assist the reluctant learner, drill facts, question the class, assess results, and conclude the lesson. We knew the curriculum, and where resources such as text books and teaching aids could be found. And just as well. My first Year 3 class at Austral Public School had 50 students. As freshly minted young teachers, we were well-prepared for such a scenario. I loved working there.