Retaining quality teachers requires better training

There are a number of reasons for the teacher shortage in NSW, but lack of basic training in classroom skills would top my list of reasons why teachers are not being retained in the profession.
NSW Opposition leader Chris Minns is offering what he calls a "back to basics" measure. Maybe his $20 million Innovative Teacher Training Fund will do the trick, but only if university training offers more emphasis on direct classroom skills and less on the airy-fairy stuff. Mr Minns' scheme will include early offers of permanent teaching jobs to high achievers.
Interviewing teacher graduates in the early 2000s for preferential employment under the then-targeted graduate scheme, I was stunned that some graduates knew little about very basic classroom skills such as class organisation. Some clearly wouldn't last. Teaching is stressful if you don't know what to do. Recruits won't stay in the profession if they can't cope with the demands of the classroom.
CSU Wagga graduates shone out at that time, (even more than other CSU campuses). But a couple of universities had robbed their students - they had no preparation in teaching techniques, and knew nothing about the NSW curriculum.
Before Whitlam-era reforms, state government education departments owned the teachers' colleges - many readers would remember Wagga Teachers' College on the recently developed South Campus site.
Universities are now funded by the Commonwealth, but by choosing to offer early employment only to universities that comply with a more direct skills instruction model, Mr Minns could take greater control of teaching courses in those universities.
And we should look at who gets employed. At Sydney Teachers' College, I was one of only three who travelled on the Liverpool line. The rest? Basically from the eastern and northern suburbs. Are we training the right people if we want to staff country and "hard to staff" schools?
Teacher trainees in the good old days received a scholarship, but were bonded to the Education Department for a minimum three years. They were guaranteed a permanent job. Worth another look, Mr Minns. Future teacher numbers could therefore be predicted. Teacher availability for "hard to staff" schools was guaranteed.
I trained as a primary teacher. Ours was an intensive 9-5pm, classroom-style, two-year training program. The courses ensured that we knew how to teach a child to read several ways, including phonics. Each school subject was analysed in detail and teaching ideas drilled into us.
Training was skills and curriculum orientated. We knew what to teach, and classroom survival routines backwards - knowing how to enter the room, motivate the class, revise material already learnt, maintain attention, assist the reluctant learner, drill facts, question the class, assess results, and conclude the lesson. We knew the curriculum, and where resources such as text books and teaching aids could be found. And just as well. My first Year 3 class at Austral Public School had 50 students. As freshly minted young teachers, we were well-prepared for such a scenario. I loved working there.
Worth noting was that this was an intensive two-year course - not a university degree as such. A salary incentive urged two-year trained teachers to finish their university degree while they were teaching. I graduated from the University of New England years later, but as an experienced teacher I now fully understood the lecture material.
Our course included regular attendance at a demonstration school. Students watched teachers carry out lessons to tried-and-true lesson plans, which the students were then expected to be able to replicate on their next practice-teaching session.
Turvey Park fulfilled the demonstration school role in Wagga. The practice teaching sessions during my training were month-long appointments to western suburbs schools where, under the supervision of the class teacher, we experienced real-life teaching.
When one of my family trained at CSU, the prac sessions included a term in their final year at a country school - great preparation for accepting a Riverina appointment!
I believe that many of today's teachers have been poorly prepared for the job, become stressed, and don't want to stay.
A teaching skills and curriculum-based training program is essential if we want quality teachers who will make teaching their life-long career. Good luck, Mr Minns!
