Students from across the district have been acknowledged for a year of sporting excellence with the Riverina School Sports Association hosting their 32nd annual Blues Awards.
In total seven primary school students and 22 secondary school students received Blues Awards with Justin Chu and Thomas Mack taking home the major awards from the ceremony.
Mack who represented the state in both Australian Rules and basketball became the first Albury Public School student since Sallie Austin in 1998 to win the Bernie O'Connor Award while Chu is just the fifth student from Albury High School to win the Lorraine Wright Award with him representing NSW in squash.
Both major awards were presented by guest speaker Alyce Parker from the GWS Giants with Mack surprised to win the award.
"I didn't even know it existed before today, but I'm happy with it," Mack said.
Mack said it was good to be able to test your skills at state level, with him enjoying being able to play both Australian Rules and basketball for NSW.
"In footy we came fifth," he said.
"We beat ACT and had close losses against everyone else.
"In basketball, we came fourth but against Queensland they messed up the scores a bit and we should've been playing in the medal matches.
"We ended up losing to them but WA won and we beat them by 20."
Chu has recently completed his HSC exams and was excited to be the first Albury High School student since James McNeil to win the Lorraine Wright Award.
"I think from the catalogue the last Albury High School student to win was in 2008," Chu said.
"I was really excited to get this award and it was unexpected."
Riverina Schools Sports Association executive officer Terry Willis said it was fantastic to be able to acknowledge the sporting achievements of students with Mack and Chu worthy recipients of their awards.
"It's so nice to be able to have an event that we haven't been able to hold for the last few years," Willis said.
"There's been thirst for not only school sport, but things like today in the annual Blues Awards.
"For young Thomas he's made multiple Riverina teams and two state teams, but he's also been voted by his peers as player's player and received two Riverina medals for not just being a good player but for being a great teammate.
"Then Justin's been elite with a squash racquet since he was in year seven and has represented right through his time in high school, so really deserving."
