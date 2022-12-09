Chiseled effort for Hewitt's biggest win

Chiseled is helping Jason Hewitt make a name for himself as a trainer.
The two-year-old made it four straight wins with his success in the NSW Breeders Challenge Western Region for two-year-old colts and geldings final at Riverina Paceway on Friday.
Born into a harness racing family, Hewitt enjoyed initial success as a teenager but the 34-year-old has only returned to the sport in the past four years.
Looking to spend more time with son Tommy he elected to move away from working for father Bernie and start training on his own.
READ MORE
It has definitely paid off with Chiseled's four wins culminating in group three success.
"Me and my partner had a son last year and I just wanted to spend a bit more time with him," Hewitt said.
"Dad is quite busy, he's got 40 to 50 in work all the time, and when a job came up at Bathurst Harness Racing Club I took that on and train three myself and it just works in well.
"I get to spend more time with my boy and my partner looking after just the three of them."
Hewitt only has a team of three pacers but has secured five of his six career training wins since getting back into it.
Chiseled has won four of them and is starting to fulfil the promise he's always shown.
"I've always liked him and he just had little niggling injuries and things go wrong," Hewitt said.
"I've finally got him right now and hopefully we can keep him that way.
"He's a nice horse."
Chiseled ($4.60) just managed to run down the heavily backed Haveyoucheckedin ($4.60) to win by a head.
Haveyoucheckedin was backed from $21 into $2.80 before drifting late and just denied Jackson Painting a driving win.
After settling back from a second row draw, Hewitt was impressed with how his son of Huntsville finished off to win in a career best mile rate of 1:54.7.
"I was planning on putting him into it but when Sal (David Moran) came around a had a little look for the lead at the bell I thought I should sit there and try to round them up," Hewitt said.
"Everything went to plan luckily."
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Courtney is a sports journalist from The Daily Advertiser focusing on Group Nine, Southern Inland, cricket, harness racing and greyhound racing.
Courtney is a sports journalist from The Daily Advertiser focusing on Group Nine, Southern Inland, cricket, harness racing and greyhound racing.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.