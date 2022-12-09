Two men have been charged following an investigation into the alleged supply of prohibited drugs between Victoria and NSW.
The Murray River Police District set up Strike Force Geegullalong in June to investigate the alleged supply of prohibited drugs - predominately cocaine and methamphetamine - from Melbourne into southern NSW.
Following extensive inquiries, strike force investigators arrested a 20-year-old Melbourne man in Holbrook about 12.15pm on Wednesday.
Soon after, officers from Victoria Police's major drug squad arrested a 36-year-old man at a home on Lord Street in Richmond, Victoria.
IN OTHER NEWS:
A search warrant was executed at the Richmond home, where police seized mobile phones, items consistent with the manufacture of prohibited drugs, including two pill presses, other items they said were relevant to the investigation.
A second search warrant was executed at the home of the younger man in Melbourne, where police seized one kilogram of cocaine, 500 grams of methamphetamine and $20,000 cash.
All items will undergo forensic examination.
The younger man was taken to Albury police station and has since been charged with an outstanding warrant and nine offences.
The man has been charged with six counts of supplying a prohibited drug (greater than indictable quantity), two counts of supplying a prohibited drug (commercial quantity - serious indictable offence), and one count of supplying a prohibited drug (large commercial quantity - serious indictable offence).
The 20-year-old appeared in Albury Local Court on Friday and was formally refused bail to reappear in the same court in February.
On Thursday, NSW Police detectives travelled to Victoria, where they applied for, and were granted, the older man's extradition to NSW at Melbourne Magistrates Court.
The 36-year-old man was issued a future court attendance notice for 11 offences.
He is facing seven counts of supplying a prohibited drug greater than indictable and less than commercial quantity, two counts of supplying a prohibited drug greater than or equal to commercial quantity, and two counts of supplying a prohibited drug greater than or equal to large commercial quantity.
He was remanded in custody to appear in Wagga Local Court on Saturday.
Police said investigations under Strike Force Geegullalong are continuing.
Anyone with information that could assist investigators is urged to contact Crime Stoppers: 1800 333 000.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Andrew grew up in the western Riverina town of Hay and has strong ties to the region. He is a former DA journo who has a passion for breaking news and has covered everything from council and politics to crime and court.
Andrew grew up in the western Riverina town of Hay and has strong ties to the region. He is a former DA journo who has a passion for breaking news and has covered everything from council and politics to crime and court.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.