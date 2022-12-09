Steve Turnbull continues to reap the rewards of the NSW Breeders Challenge Regional Series.
After winning two of the four group three features on his home track last year, the Bathurst trainer had even more success at Riverina Paceway on Friday.
He kicked things off with Oliveira winning at $101 and finished off with a bang.
Both Saint Veran and Pas De Chaval then defended their crowns.
Turnbull was impressed with the team's performance, which included the quinella in the three-year-old colts and geldings final.
"These meetings are good for the ones who are just that bit below the real good ones," Turnbull said.
"It gives them a chance to get a few bob."
READ MORE
Turnbull has trained over 4000 winners but can't remember the last time, if ever, he had one salute at triple figure odds.
After finishing second in her heat as favourite, and also drawing well, he was surprised by the price the two-year-old filly was sent around at.
"She probably didn't deserve to be quite that long," Turnbull said.
"I thought there were a couple in there who might be a bit tidy for her but she still had an each-way chance.
"She has been working pretty well, probably not in the top class but she's improved all season and just peaked today."
The filly was driven to victory by son Nathan and they held off Modern Miley to win by 2.2 metres
Saint Veran was then driven to victory by David Moran.
He held off stablemate Allstarzzz Frankie to win by 5.4 metres.
Turnbull thought Moran making a midrace move to find the front made a big difference.
"He's a real little trier and very tough," Turnbull said.
"I thought the draw might bugger him up as he likes to lead and roll along, which is why Amanda elected to drive Frankie, and from the eight gate you can be doing too much work but it all worked out well and he beat Frankie far and square.
"I was happy with both of them."
While daughter Amanda may have pulled the wrong rein by electing to drive All Star Frankie she wasn't going to go home empty handed.
Instead she piloted Pas De Chaval to a narrow win over Jungle Baby.
Only a halfhead separated the pair but Turnbull was impressed with how she fought on after overracing during the event.
"She got fired up a little bit down the back straight as a horse was kicking a wheel and she thought she was so grabbed the bit, went hard and didn't leave herself much in the straight but was still able to get the money," he said.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Courtney is a sports journalist from The Daily Advertiser focusing on Group Nine, Southern Inland, cricket, harness racing and greyhound racing.
Courtney is a sports journalist from The Daily Advertiser focusing on Group Nine, Southern Inland, cricket, harness racing and greyhound racing.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.