The survivors of sexual assault are not on trial

It seems everyone has an opinion about the Bruce Lehrmann trial, the events leading up to it, and the aftermath - which now includes the defendant engaging a defamation lawyer with a view to suing various media outlets.
The mass reporting devoted to Lehrmann seems ironic when there has largely been silence about the 16 Days of Activism Against Gender-Based Violence, which started on November 25 (the International Day for the Elimination of Violence against Women) and concludes on December 10 (International Human Rights Day).
Three Australian women have been murdered since the 16 Days campaign started, bringing the total number killed across our nation this year to 43. Most had their lives taken at the hands of their current or former intimate partners.
Every single one of these deaths was preventable, as is all forms of gendered violence, including sexual assault.
Disturbingly, figures released by the Australian Bureau of Statistics (ABS) this year show that sexual assault reports hit an all-time high of 31,000, an increase of 13 per cent over one year.
While most of the sexual assault reports during this period concerned victims who were minors, figures from the Australian Institute of Health and Welfare (AIHW), indicate about 2 million Australians have experienced at least one sexual assault from age 15.
That's one in 10 Australians. It may be you; it's likely someone you know.
Men also experience sexual assault, but the rate is seven times higher for women. More than one-third of assaults happen at home, with violence perpetrated against women by a man known to them.
AIHW statistics indicate that half of women do not seek advice or support after their most recent incident of sexual assault perpetrated by a male.
An estimated 87 per cent of sexual assaults are not reported, which is no surprise given that only one in 10 reported cases of sexual assault results in a conviction according to the NSW Bureau of Crime Statistics and Research (BOSCAR).
Only 15 per cent of reported sexual assaults involving a child victim, and less than 20 per cent of incidents involving an adult victim, lead to criminal proceedings against an alleged perpetrator.
In this context, the fact that Lehrmann was charged and the case brought to court is somewhat remarkable. The lack of conviction is unsurprising.
The first trial was aborted over juror misconduct. The judge gave repeated instructions to the jury to rely only on the evidence presented in court. Despite this, one juror chose to access additional information, including three academic papers about sexual assault.
One of the papers discussed false complaints. The narrative about false allegations is damaging, dangerous, and contributes to under-reporting of crime, yet studies confirm fewer than 5 per cent of sexual assault allegations are proven false.
Another myth claims most victims report assaults immediately, yet most delay disclosing and/or reporting the incidents, if at all. Rather than involving strangers, most offences are committed by people known to the victim and, because of that prior relationship, are less likely to involve physical violence or result in injury. When so many people conveniently choose to ignore facts while clinging to myths and make believe, it seems almost inevitable the attention turns to the complainant instead of the defendant.
Women are effectively placed on trial - by the media, society, and the defence - as played out in the Lehrmann trial, with their behaviour, motivations and character questioned. By contrast, the defendant cannot be forced to testify.
It should be noted the decision abandon a retrial of Lehrmann was made by the ACT Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP), not the alleged victim. The DPP must consider two tests when determining whether to prosecute a case including a retrial.
The first is whether there are reasonable prospects of conviction based on the evidence. In the Lehrmann case, the DPP determined that there were reasonable prospects for a conviction for the charge of sexual intercourse without consent. That remains unchanged. The second test is whether proceeding with the prosecution is in the public interest. In announcing the decision to abandon a retrial, the DPP referenced a section of the ACT Prosecution Policy which requires that "the actual or potential harm occasioned to any person as a result of the alleged offence" be considered. In the circumstances, the DPP determined that the health risk to Brittany Higgins was too great and as such, prosecution was not in the public interest.
Our legal system presumes those charged with a crime are innocent, and the burden of proof for a conviction is beyond reasonable doubt. Lehrmann, who pleaded not guilty, remains entitled to that presumption.
The decision to not proceed to retrial does not, however, mean that Higgins is in turn guilty, lied, or is somehow proof of a feminist conspiracy against men.
It means that the legal system is flawed, and the current management of sexual assault cases continues to retraumatise victim-survivors at every turn. While that continues to happen, justice remains an elusive and unachievable dream.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.