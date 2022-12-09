The Daily Advertiser
Home/Comment and opinion
Opinion

The survivors of sexual assault are not on trial

By Jenny Rolfe
December 9 2022 - 7:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Jenny Rolfe says that justice proves to be elusive for far too many survivors of sexual assault. Picture from Shutterstock

It seems everyone has an opinion about the Bruce Lehrmann trial, the events leading up to it, and the aftermath - which now includes the defendant engaging a defamation lawyer with a view to suing various media outlets.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Wagga Wagga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.