The survivors of sexual assault are not on trial

The first is whether there are reasonable prospects of conviction based on the evidence. In the Lehrmann case, the DPP determined that there were reasonable prospects for a conviction for the charge of sexual intercourse without consent. That remains unchanged. The second test is whether proceeding with the prosecution is in the public interest. In announcing the decision to abandon a retrial, the DPP referenced a section of the ACT Prosecution Policy which requires that "the actual or potential harm occasioned to any person as a result of the alleged offence" be considered. In the circumstances, the DPP determined that the health risk to Brittany Higgins was too great and as such, prosecution was not in the public interest.