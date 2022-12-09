Two Riverina residents who bravely battling two dogs to protect a neighbour who was being attacked have received bronze bravery awards.
In January 2020, Griffith's Gerald and Katie-Lee Carlin were awoken at 4am by the sounds of dogs and a woman calling for help outside their house. They rushed outside to see two pit bull cross terriers attacking a woman - with one attached at the leg and another grabbing her arm.
The two immediately intervened. Mr Carlin scared the dogs away, but noticed them circling and waiting for another opportunity, while Mrs Carlin grabbed a shovel to continue fending them off while escorting the injured woman inside.
While heroic, the two said they didn't feel like they did anything special.
"If we were in a situation like that, I wouldn't assume, but I guess someone would come ... I wouldn't say that I'm brave, you just don't think about it," Mr Carlin said.
"We just did what anyone else would do," Mrs Carlin said.
The attacked woman disagreed, nominating them for a bronze bravery award - which they humbly accepted at a ceremony in Sydney.
"We thought it was a scam at first, when the Humane Society emailed - and then they called us, it was like 'oh, this is for real," Mr Carlin joked.
The pair met with others who were receiving awards, as well as the Governor of NSW, Margaret Beazley - an experience they struggled a little with, but they agreed the ceremony was nice.
"We felt a bit out of place surrounded by uniforms of police officers and firefighters, but it was nice hearing those stories ... it's nice to know there's people looking out for each other," Mrs Carlin said.
Journalist for the Area News in Griffith. RMIT graduate. Full-time writer and part-time nuisance. Been described as 'present.'
