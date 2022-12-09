THEY'VE set the early pace in the off-season recruitment stakes and now The Rock-Yerong Creek are doing the same on the training track.
This year's Farrer League grand finalists have already had four training runs under their belt and will have another two heading into Christmas.
It comes on the back of a strong recruitment campaign that has netted the Magpies Curtis Steele, Tom Yates, Matt Parks and Donald Roberts.
It's even got to the point where TRYC have had to knock some players back.
"We can't fit anyone else in. We had a few blokes that were wanting to come to us but to be honest, we had to turn them away," TRYC co-coach Brad Aiken said.
Aiken has been impressed with the first four training sessions, particularly with a number of young players that have returned to the club.
"They've actually been pretty good," Aiken said of the training sessions.
"We've had around the 20 mark. Probably our worst was 15, and they're all kids.
"We've got a few young blokes back that we had in our juniors a few years ago, which is nice.
"They actually look pretty sharp so that will give us something to work with. It's important for our ressies and good for our depth. It actually generates a few challenges for some of our top end blokes who have been there a while...it will make them look over their shoulder I hope."
The Magpies haven't finalised their recommencement date for the new year but may not start back until February, given the work pre-Christmas they have done.
TRYC have already booked in two trial games for the pre-season.
They will have a pre-season camp in Narrandera, followed by a game against the Eagles, in early March and then take on Wagga Tigers two weeks later.
