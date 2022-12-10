Get set for a year of celebration and fun at Wagga Civic Theatre

It's double excitement at the Civic Theatre; Christmas is only two weeks away, and season 2023 is now on sale.
In 2023, the theatre is mixing things up to celebrate its 60th anniversary. Kids and family shows are now included in the season, and there is more variety of entertainment on offer.
If you've never been a theatre subscriber, this is the year to re-think things. If you are not one for long-term commitment, all season show tickets are available for individual sale from Monday, December 12. Theatre tickets make great Christmas presents.
Here's a taste of the fun you can have at the theatre this year:
The Wharf Revue: Looking for Albanese - Inspired by the national spirit of optimism that lasted a week, this show will tackle the big issues.
On by Circa - Contemporary dance meets circus.
360 ALLSTARS - A spectacular fusion of street culture and circus that will leave you dizzy with excitement. Think BMX, basketball, breakdancing, beatboxing, acrobatics, drumming and more.
Prima Facie - Turning Sydney's law courts into a different kind of stage, this gripping one-woman show exposes the shortcomings of a patriarchal justice system.
The Twits - Roald Dahl's gruesome twosome arrive on stage to delight and disgust in equal measure.
JUST! (tricking, annoying, stupid, crazy, disgusting, shocking, doomed) Live on Stage - takes on the wonderful world of the JUST books by Andy Griffiths.
Silence - An Indigenous dance piece about the space in between, the conversations not being heard and the responses being muted.
Bell Shakespeare's Twelfth Night
Marcia Hines - Still Shining
Unprecedented - A new play raging at the fault lines in the national response to the 'Black Summer' bushfires of 2019-20.
ACO Collective Ecstatic Dances - Combines Australia's most talented emerging string players with the Australian Chamber Orchestra to create a high-energy string orchestra.
Possum Magic
Tubular Bells for Two
To become a subscriber in 2023, you only need to select four of these shows; there are numerous benefits including first access to tickets, delayed payment options, post show events, discounts and the ability to exchange to another show if your plans change.
Next year, you will also see fun celebrations take place for the 60th anniversary. The popular Silver Circle daytime concert series will return, this year with a morning (11am) and afternoon (6pm) concert option.
Silver Circle
